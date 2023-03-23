Job summary

This Projects Scheduler at the Cherry Point Refinery is responsible for all aspects of standard scheduling functions, including but not limited to, schedule development, administration, maintenance, progressing, reporting, benchmarking and interactions with the following teams: Project and/or Turnaround Planning, Contractor Scheduling Resources, and Strategic Implementation Planning.

Key Accountabilities:

Scheduling

Provides visible safety leadership throughout bp Solutions on and off-site.

Create and maintain resource loaded schedules to align and inform the Projects & TAR Portfolio at the correct level of detail.

Supports the preparation and implementation of the standard work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Supports the creation of the schedule and ensures the accuracy of the scope and execution strategy; ensuring full understanding of cost estimate basis, scope, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Provides scheduling support to the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into schedule forecasts that meets the standards of all stakeholders in the Cost Controls, Planning, Projects, TAR, and Procurement organizations.

Ensures that schedule and progress related data is collected from project/planning team(s), contractors, and is baselined.

Perform Primavera Administration responsibilities for the site (if needed).

People Development

Supports Project scheduling development to non-practitioners.

Contributes to the asset’s squad as the onsite scheduling SME to deliver site’s goals from scope development to close out with a focus on safety, risk, and business goals.

Monitors all schedulers in development of personal, business, and scheduling skills.

Reviews the 3rd party scheduling resources to ensure the staffing plan meets the demand and communicates the effectiveness of that plan.

Helps support the Third Party Site Provider Lead with onboarding of new schedulers and supporting site scheduling.

Governance and Verification

Leads the review of contractor developed scheduling deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements.

Supports scheduling assurance in accordance with the Projects Common Process.

Closely monitor performance against realistic targets (baselines) to ensure that objectives and KPI’s are met and work with project teams to create action plans or corrective actions to address variances.

Benchmarking

Leads the evaluation of the schedule against internal and external metrics and benchmarks.

Supports Site benchmarking.

Supports FEL assessments.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional experience.

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years scheduling experience.

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience within Oil and Gas Production Industry.

Qualifications:

Extensive Primavera software experience

Demonstrated strong communication, organizational, and administrative skills.

Prior experience leading a team of Schedulers (owner, engineering, construction)

Experience working with engineering contractors to facilitate and produce detailed engineering schedules and interface those engineering activities with procurement, permitting, and construction activities.

Prior experience with critical path scheduling.

Ability to work independently, thinks creatively and analytically, and makes quick and sound decisions.

Requires understanding of work breakdown structure, critical path analyses, bar charts, and task sequencing techniques.

Understands and knows the impact of the Planning, Permitting, Procurement, and Field Execution processes.

Understanding of cost control and scheduling terminology and techniques.

Must have excellent interpersonal skills and ability to relate to and work with personnel across the organization.

Understanding of schedule risk analysis principles and software.

How much do we pay (Base)? $112,000 - $208,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

