Job summary

The Projects Scheduler is responsible for all aspects of standard scheduling functions, including but not limited to, schedule development, administration, maintenance, progressing, reporting, benchmarking and interactions with the following teams: Project and/or Turnaround Planning, Contractor Scheduling Resources, and Strategic Implementation Planning. The Projects Scheduler will work with other Projects Schedulers supporting the Production side of the bp Solutions Site Project suite of projects in Production West.

Key Accountabilities:

Scheduling

Provides visible safety leadership throughout bp Solutions on and off-site.

Create and maintain resource loaded schedules to align and inform the Projects Portfolio at the correct level of detail.

Supports the creation of the schedule and ensures the accuracy of the scope and execution strategy; ensuring an understanding of scope, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Provides scheduling support to the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into schedule forecasts.

Ensures that schedule and progress related data is collected from project/planning team(s), contractors, and is baselined.

Supporting and/or creating construction schedules that support Persons on Board (POB) data and the integration of that data with Maintenance activities.

People Development

Supports project scheduling development to non-practitioners.

Contributes to the asset’s squad as the onsite scheduling SME to deliver site’s goals from scope development to close out with a focus on safety, risk, and business goals.

Monitors all schedulers in development of personal, business, and scheduling skills.

Reviews the 3rd party scheduling resources to ensure the staffing plan meets the demand and communicates the effectiveness of that plan.

Governance and Verification

Leads the review of contractor developed scheduling deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements.

Supports scheduling assurance in accordance with the Projects Common Process.

Closely monitor performance against realistic targets (baselines) to ensure that objectives and KPI’s are met and work with project teams to create action plans or corrective actions to address variances.

Benchmarking:

Leads the evaluation of the schedule against internal and external metrics and benchmarks.

Supports Site benchmarking.

Supports FEL assessments.

Experience and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional experience

Minimum of 5 years scheduling experience

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience within Oil and Gas Production Industry

Experience creating and maintaining Persons on Board (POB) data.

Extensive Primavera software experience.

Experience working with engineering contractors to facilitate and produce detailed engineering schedules and interface those engineering activities with procurement, permitting, and construction activities.

Prior experience with critical path scheduling.

Requires understanding of work breakdown structure, critical path analyses, bar charts, and task sequencing techniques.

Understanding of cost control and scheduling terminology and techniques.

Understanding of Activity Integration Metrics.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to relate to and work with personnel across the organization.

Demonstrated strong communication, organizational, and administrative skills.

Prior experience managing a team of Schedulers (owner, engineering, construction)

Understanding of schedule risk analysis principles and software.

Ability to work independently, thinks creatively and analytically, and makes quick and sound decisions.

This role will interact with the Project Controls Manager, Project Managers, and EPC Contractors as a Project Scheduling SME.

This role will work with other Central Teams that provide Project Governance.

Will work closely with Site Projects Functional Schedulers to provide POB optimization best practices.

Will collaborate with bp Schedulers at other facilities across the world.

The Projects Scheduler is responsible for all aspects of standard scheduling functions, including but not limited to, schedule development, administration, maintenance, progressing, reporting, benchmarking and interactions with the following teams: Project and/or Turnaround Planning, Contractor Scheduling Resources, and Strategic Implementation Planning. The Projects Scheduler will work with other Projects Schedulers supporting the Production side of the bp Solutions Site Project suite of projects in Production West.