The Projects Scheduler is responsible for all aspects of standard scheduling functions, including but not limited to, schedule development, administration, maintenance, progressing, reporting, benchmarking and interactions with the following teams: Project and/or Turnaround Planning, Contractor Scheduling Resources, and Strategic Implementation Planning. The Projects Scheduler will work with other Projects Schedulers supporting the Production side of the bp Solutions Site Project suite of projects in Production West.
Scheduling
