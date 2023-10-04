Projects Scheduler

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Role Synopsis:Responsible for all aspects of standard scheduling functions, including but not limited to, schedule development, administration, maintenance, progressing, reporting, benchmarking and interactions with the following teams: Project and/or Turnaround Planning, Contractor Scheduling Resources, and Strategic Implementation Planning.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provides visible safety leadership throughout bp Solutions on and off-site.

Create and maintain resource loaded schedules to align and inform the Projects & TAR Portfolio at the correct level of detail.

Supports the preparation and implementation of the standard work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Supports the creation of the schedule and ensures the accuracy of the scope and execution strategy; ensuring full understanding of cost estimate basis, scope, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Provides scheduling support to the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into schedule forecasts that meets the standards of all stakeholders in the Cost Controls, Planning, Projects, TAR, and Procurement organizations.

Ensures that schedule and progress related data is collected from project/planning team(s), contractors, and is baselined.

Perform Primavera Administration responsibilities for the site (if needed)

People Development

Supports Project and TAR scheduling development to non-practitioners.

Contributes to the asset’s squad as the onsite scheduling SME to deliver site’s goals from scope development to close out with a focus on safety, risk, and business goals.

Monitors all schedulers in development of personal, business, and scheduling skills.

Reviews the 3rd party scheduling resources to ensure the staffing plan meets the demand and communicates the effectiveness of that plan.

Helps support the Third Party Site Provider Lead with onboarding of new schedulers and supporting site scheduling.

Governance and Verification

Leads the review of contractor developed scheduling deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements.

Supports scheduling assurance in accordance with the Projects Common Process.

Closely monitor performance against realistic targets (baselines) to ensure that objectives and KPI’s are met and work with project teams to create action plans or corrective actions to address variances

​​​​​​​Benchmarking

Leads the evaluation of the schedule against internal and external metrics and benchmarks.

Supports Site benchmarking

Supports FEL assessments

Essential and Education Criteria:

Minimum of 5 years scheduling experience

Extensive Primavera software experience

Experience working with engineering contractors to facilitate and produce detailed engineering schedules and interface those engineering activities with procurement, permitting, and construction activities.

Prior experience with critical path scheduling.

Requires understanding of work breakdown structure, critical path analyses, bar charts, and task sequencing techniques.

Understands and knows the impact of the Planning, Permitting, Procurement, and Field Execution processes.

Understanding of cost control and scheduling terminology and techniques.

High School Diploma

Desired Criteria:

Bachelor’s Degree

Prior experience leading a team of Schedulers (owner, engineering, construction)

Experienced with Project Benchmarking

Demonstrated strong communication, organizational, and administrative skills.

Ability to work independently, thinks creatively and analytically, and makes quick and sound decisions

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to relate to and work with personnel across the organization.

Understanding of schedule risk analysis principles and software.

Considering Joining bp?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.