Job summary

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, based on advanced procurement management knowledge, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future? We are looking for a Projects and Modifications Procurement Advisor to join our team!

Being a part of the Site Projects & Engineering Procurement team within the Supply Operations Procurement team, you will be at forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to solve real business challenges, and position bp to competitively deliver on our operating commitments whilst meeting our Sustainability objectives, particularly, Net Zero ambition.

Build deep market expertise and be confident in partnering with various business teams to gain understanding demand and business objectives, drive strategy and supplier performance across Production, Refining and New Energy businesses. Actively handle delivery of results for Projects related to Mobility and Operational start-ups contracting model options for New Energy portfolio with an objective to drive supplier collaboration and efficiency programs.

In this role you will

Understand the business priorities, strategy and category to develop and deliver an effective and ground-breaking category and project strategy

Assist Project leads and managers with contractor contractual performance and delivery

Take a Collaborative approach with the Site Project squads to build category and project plan and maintain business delivery along with the value proposition

Support preparation of performance meeting by working closely with Site Projects leadership and CAMs

Own the preparation of the EPC/EPCm and other package Tender package and development of the evaluation criteria and management of the evaluation process

Actively participate in project stage gate reviews and provide input and assurance around procurement results

Lead required sourcing activity and handle 3rd party spend in support of Site Projects, collaborating with various teams to ensure compliant and efficient delivery

Build effective and collaborative relationships with suppliers to drive efficiency programs

Essential

You will provide timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and determining effective contracting and strategy development. A successful candidate will demonstrate the following attributes:

Business Acumen : Understanding our business operations, particularly brown field projects environment, the dynamics of the supply chain and external factors that influence and effect business decisions

: Understanding our business operations, particularly brown field projects environment, the dynamics of the supply chain and external factors that influence and effect business decisions Agility : Agile working experience, customer-focused, thriving to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners, the distinct business units and regional partners

: Agile working experience, customer-focused, thriving to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners, the distinct business units and regional partners Project Strategy : Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the Site Projects team in developing competitive Project strategies, using the latest Category strategy and thinking so as to deploy focused market engagement

: Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the Site Projects team in developing competitive Project strategies, using the latest Category strategy and thinking so as to deploy focused market engagement Projects Management : Strong Projects background and working knowledge.

: Strong Projects background and working knowledge. Commercial Acumen : Strong commercial and analytical skills with deep knowledge in EPC/EPCm commercial models and experience of managing incentivised models

: Strong commercial and analytical skills with deep knowledge in EPC/EPCm commercial models and experience of managing incentivised models Influencing : Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution

: Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution Local Knowledge: Strong local and suppliers market knowledge about Teesside and Aberdeen area

Education

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other relevant field

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.