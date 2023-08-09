Job summary

BP is looking for a motivated and experienced: Projects and Modifications Procurement Advisor to join our team full-time in Lingen/Gelsenkirchen (D), Madrid/Castellón (E) or Rotterdam (NL) At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future. Being a part of the Site Projects & Engineering Procurement team within the Supply Operations Procurement team, you will be at forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to tackle real business challenges, and position bp to competitively deliver on our operating commitments whilst meeting our Sustainability objectives, particularly, Net Zero ambition.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Understand the business priorities, strategy and category knowledge to develop and deliver an effective and ground-breaking category strategy/project strategies

Support Project leads/managers with EPC/EPCm Contractor contractual performance and delivery

Take a Collaborative approach with the Site Project squads to build Category/project plan and maintain business delivery along with the value proposition

Work closely with Site Projects leadership and CAMs in support of supplier performance management including PRMs & SBRs

Lead the preparation of the EPC/EPCm and other package Tender package and development of the evaluation criteria and management of the evaluation process

Actively participate in project stage gate reviews and provide input and assurance around procurement deliverables

Lead required sourcing activity and handle 3rd party spend in support of Site Projects, collaborating with various teams to ensure compliant and efficient delivery

Build effective and collaborative relationships with suppliers to drive efficiency programs

Build deep market expertise and be confident in partnering with various business and procurement teams to gain understanding demand and business objectives

Drive EPC/EPCm strategy and supplier performance across Production, Refining and New Energy businesses

Actively manage the project third-party demand, spend and the delivery of supply chain deliverables for the Refining Site Projects portfolio and drive supplier performance management, collaboration, value delivery and efficiency programs.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other relevant field

5 years or more experience in the areas of supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment as well as Projects Management & Strategy

Business & Commercial Acumen desirable

Genuine passion and high motivation for developing novel and progressive resilient hydrocarbon supply chain solutions

Proven experience in (project) procurement and understanding of brownfield projects

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement

Ability to work in an agile and pro-active way within multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural teams

Fluency in speaking and writing German and English

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.