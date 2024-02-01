Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future? We are looking for a Projects and Modifications Procurement Advisor to join our team!Being a part of the Site Projects, Engineering & Low Carbon Energy Procurement team within the Supply Operations Procurement team, you will be at forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to solve real business challenges, and position bp to competitively deliver on our operating commitments whilst meeting our Sustainability objectives, particularly, Net Zero ambition.Based on deep market expertise drive partnerships with various business teams to gain understanding demand and business objectives, drive strategy, sourcing & contracting and supplier performance across Production, Refining and New Energy businesses. Actively handle delivery of results for Projects related to Mobility and Operational start-ups contracting model options for New Energy portfolio with an objective to drive supplier collaboration and efficiency programs.



Job Description:

Key responsibilities:

Understand the business priorities, establish strategy and category to develop and deliver an effective and ground-breaking category and projects & operations procurement/ contracting strategy.

Assist Project leads and managers with the development and measurement of contractors contractual performance and delivery.

Take a collaborative approach to build project plan and maintain business delivery along with the value proposition.

Support preparation of performance meeting by working closely with Site Projects leadership and Contract Accountable Managers (CAMs).

Own the preparation of the Engineering & Maintenance (E&M), Operations & Maintenance (O&M), Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC)Engineering Procurement & Construction Management (EPCm) Tender package, development of the evaluation criteria, commercial model and management of the evaluation process.

Actively participate in strategy gate reviews and provide input and assurance around procurement results.

Lead required sourcing activity and handle 3rd party spend in support of Site Projects, collaborating with various teams to ensure compliant and efficient delivery.

Build effective and collaborative relationships with suppliers to drive efficiency programs.

Essential experience: You will provide timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and determining effective contracting and strategy development. A successful candidate will demonstrate the following attributes: Business Acumen : Understanding our business operations, particularly brown field projects, operations environment, the dynamics of the supply chain and external factors that influence and effect business decisions

: Understanding our business operations, particularly brown field projects, operations environment, the dynamics of the supply chain and external factors that influence and effect business decisions Agility : Agile working experience, customer-focused, thriving to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners, the distinct business units and regional partners

: Agile working experience, customer-focused, thriving to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners, the distinct business units and regional partners Strategy : Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the Projects & Operations stakeholder community in developing competitive strategies, including projects/operations contracting strategies and thinking so as to deploy focused market engagement

: Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the Projects & Operations stakeholder community in developing competitive strategies, including projects/operations contracting strategies and thinking so as to deploy focused market engagement Contracting Knowledge : Strong sourcing & contracting knowledge with deep expertise in negotiating company contracts, industrial contracts e.g., NEC-4 etc. and contracts based on supplier terms.

: Strong sourcing & contracting knowledge with deep expertise in negotiating company contracts, industrial contracts e.g., NEC-4 etc. and contracts based on supplier terms. Commercial Acumen : Strong commercial and analytical skills with deep knowledge in building contracting models such as O&M, E&M, EPC, EPCm and associated remuneration models, including experience of managing incentivized models.

: Strong commercial and analytical skills with deep knowledge in building contracting models such as O&M, E&M, EPC, EPCm and associated remuneration models, including experience of managing incentivized models. Negotiations Skills : Experience negotiation skills with proven track record of negotiating major contracts.

: Experience negotiation skills with proven track record of negotiating major contracts. Local Knowledge: Strong local and suppliers market knowledge about Teesside and Aberdeen Desirable experience: Experience: Working experience in CCUS, Hydrogen or utility industry is advantageous. Education: University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.