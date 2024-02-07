Promotions and POS Advisor Austria

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Grade ISupports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.



Job Description:

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike.We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp/aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

A customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role brings our customer story to life on our retail sites, creating and execution point of sale assets across fuel, loyalty, BPme and convenience.

A fast paced role with multiple interfaces and an eye for detail required, this role brings together the customer offer throughout the year to curate and execute the customer journey that optimises message delivery and delivers the right impact and resulting action from customers.

This role works closely with other marketing team members, outside of marketing with convenience buying teams and retail operations.Also working closely with partner agencies ( creative and print) to land point of sale right first time for our stores

Key Accountabilities

Execution and implementation of all on site point of sale across forecourt and shop and all offers, services and products. Utilising templates provided by comms and campaigns to ensure effectiveness and consistency across all formats

Work closely with convenience, operations and opex team to deliver impactful and efficient POS executions, fit for the relevant customer journey. Right first time without sacrificing quality

Agency relationship management within activation plan.

Supports the development of the promotion pipeline for all offers, products and services across ESA, managing the full delivery of decided campaigns and the performance tracking measurement

Accountable for on time delivery of following content:

Own Internal engagement plans (Ops/Partners) for each promotional and point of sale change to ensure right first time execution for customers

Full promotional evaluation review of key promotions

Managing and maintaining POS and essential equipment warehouse stocks and store ordering systems

Accountable for in market digital POS ordering systems, seeking all opportunities to align and standardise ways of working

Invoice management in line with bp monthly finance processes

Essential Education:

Higher level of secondary education.

Degree preferable but not essential

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

2+ years in retail and ideally marketing operational role a brand and comms lead role

Experience in working with 3rd party partners suppliers and agencies

Ability to manage workload and delivery timelines with excellent attention for detail

Enjoy working at pace and meet tight deadline- whilst retaining accuracy and high standards

Ability to deliver within a process but also seek ways to improve and define new processes.

Strong influencing and team engagement skills

Project Planning and Implementation

Must have fluent English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp.

Desirable criteria

Experience with food brand and ideally within QSR category

Convenience or food retail (supermarket) experience desirable

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

An attractive remuneration package including a bonus system and various social benefits including programs to improve work/life balance and wellbeing

The gross monthly salary according to the collective agreement is € 4200 - with willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience

Your modern workplace is located in the heart of Vienna and offers a panoramic view of one of the most beautiful metropolises in Europe

Free parking in the office garage

Agile and flexible working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international environment

Equity matching program

Company pension

Lunch subsidy

Learning and development opportunities



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.