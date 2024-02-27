Property Coordinator

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

The retail fuel supply and convenience landscape is changing as our company pursues its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and helps the world to get to net zero too. These changes mean our property portfolio will need to evolve as we create and develop new supply and network solutions for our customers. We want you to join us on our journey to redefine our property portfolio to meet the future needs of our customers across Australia and New Zealand.

We have an exciting opportunity for a property administration professional to join our team! You’ll be responsible for working within a dedicated team and will assist in the management and administration of leases across a diverse portfolio, implementation of property management software and management of property information. This role will suit someone who is seeking a career in a global company that has ambitious goals towards achieving net zero.

What you can expect in this role:

Ensure we uphold high data integrity when it comes to accurate lease information within the property software and other operating software platforms

Support business facing teams with key compliance activities for head leases, freehold property and third-party leases including rent reviews, option notices and maintenance obligations

Support site based teams with lease compliance matters relating to third party tenants

Handle the administration of all lease related accounts payable activity working in collaboration with our GBS team to ensure timely and accurate payments

Lead the administration for all accounts receivable activities such as raising invoices and collections in collaboration with our GBS team

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Relevant property administration or management qualifications

Understanding of property legislation in Australia and New Zealand

Ability to interpret leases and guide internal stakeholders

Prior experience in commercial property management

Experience using property software systems

Benefits of joining our team:

Above minimum standard Superannuation

Discount on fuel for yourself and another household member

Opportunity to purchase bp shares

Excellent career development opportunities

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.