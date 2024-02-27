Property Coordinator

Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
The retail fuel supply and convenience landscape is changing as our company pursues its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and helps the world to get to net zero too. These changes mean our property portfolio will need to evolve as we create and develop new supply and network solutions for our customers. We want you to join us on our journey to redefine our property portfolio to meet the future needs of our customers across Australia and New Zealand.
We have an exciting opportunity for a property administration professional to join our team! You’ll be responsible for working within a dedicated team and will assist in the management and administration of leases across a diverse portfolio, implementation of property management software and management of property information. This role will suit someone who is seeking a career in a global company that has ambitious goals towards achieving net zero.
BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
