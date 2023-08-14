Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting retail asset management through network planning activities, including the development and implementation of integrated network plans through use of sound analytical and modelling capabilities, in order to identify suitable retail locations and maximise the value of BP's retail network.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility solutions to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our retail abilities we are looking for a Property Development Lead to join our Network Solutions and Facilities Management team. In this role you will contribute to development and delivery of the Mobility and Convenience & Fleet and Dealer business's Integrated Network Plan by identifying and implementing opportunities to enhance the retail network in the region in line with bp's objectives in the Australian market.

What can you expect in this role:

Owner of the Integrated Network Plan for a region and responsible for periodic review and update of the Plan based on changes in market conditions as well as business objectives and requirements. This includes engaging with a wide range of stakeholders within the broader business.

Maximise financial performance of the retail network by identifying, securing and developing new greenfield and brownfield opportunities that align with the Integrated Network Plan for the region.

Identify and implement opportunities for maximising value from real estate assets in the existing retail network in line with business requirements and objectives.

Prepare and develop business cases and manage internal financial modelling to assess financial viability of opportunities. Prepare and present projects to management for approval.

Negotiate commercially astute property deals including freehold acquisitions, lease transactions and divestments.

Comply with statutory and bp standards, policies and procedures applicable to the role.

Co-ordinate external service providers (e.g.: town planners, solicitors, regulatory authorities) to ensure project outcomes are maximised.

Provide support, guidance and mentorship to members of the property, analyst and optimisation teams.

Advise Dealer and Distributor teams on their new site opportunities and fit with the Integrated Network Plan.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Tertiary qualifications in business, marketing, town planning or related property discipline is preferred.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in property network planning, town planning, land development, property leasing or development is essential, preferably with retail property.

Strong organisational skills and a proven ability to manage multiple property projects simultaneously.

Well-developed numeracy skills and ability to interpret retail financial information to draw accurate conclusions regarding future performance and financial returns.

Strong attention to detail.

Demonstrated ability to lead project teams to achieve business objectives.

Why join us?



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

