Property Management Analyst

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC​

About the role:

Internally the role is termed as Network Development Analyst.

The Network Development Analyst reports to the Head of Network & Portfolio Management and supports the network expansion and portfolio management strategy for various site acquisitions and New to Industry (NTI) for the bp network.

You will assist with property management activities to support the company's portfolio management. The role requires an ability to work cross-functionally with various teams, including finance, operations, real estate, and operations, to ensure that the portfolio is properly being maintained. The Network Development Analyst will take ownership of handling requests as they come in from third party landlords, tenants, vendors, government agencies, and utility companies.

In addition, you will also be assisting with property management type activities, which include lease administration, lease abstracts, new landlord set-ups and other functions that may be required from time to time by the department.



What you will deliver :

Assist in the resolution of day-to-day issues and questions from landlords, AP/AR, business units, Account Managers, Operations, and other partners. Results include timely and accurate response to inquiries from landlords, AP/AR, business units, and other customers. Documentation of frequently asked questions and solutions to streamline future issue resolution.

Calculate and administer common area maintenance expenses, including approving monthly invoices in accordance with agreements, reconciling and auditing invoices, and conducting annual reviews/adjustments to charges.

Process and handle real estate taxes, including coordinating reimbursements to landlords who pay the jurisdictions directly, submission of property tax invoices to the BP property tax team and external auditor, and handling questions from the tax team.

Handling requests for Certificates of Insurance (COI) to and from landlords. Results include efficient processing of COI requests and ensuring compliance with lease terms. Timely delivery of COI documents to landlords and partners. Documentation and tracking of COI requests to ensure accurate record-keeping.

Facilitate the appraisal process and review/approve rents in conjunction with renewal of operating agreements.

Handle and supervise billboard agreements and subtenant agreements to ensure we're receiving all revenue owed.

Handle and coordinate electronic storage of all real estate and property-related documents across multiple systems.

Proactively develop effective internal and external working relationships to understand the needs of others and offer advice and solutions to improve ways of working, enhance use of resources, and embed learning into the service area where appropriate.

Experience and Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree

Minimum of 4 years of relevant business experience

Time Management: the ability to prioritize tasks, set deadlines, and allocate sufficient time to each responsibility. Using tools like calendars, to-do lists, or task management apps can help you stay on track.

Prioritization - assessing which tasks are most relevant and urgent allows you to take on them first.

Systems and Routines - developing consistent daily or weekly routines can increase efficiency. Create systems for coordinating both physical (files, office space) and digital materials (emails, documents) to minimize distractions.

Effectively Communicates - delivers messages that develop agreement and engagement and clearly articulates objectives and strategies

Embodies bp Values - breaks down silos to drive more efficient execution and builds an environment in which taking ownership and accountability is recognized.

Ready to support US shift 5:30 pm to 2:30 am IST.



