Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Responsible for supporting the Property Management Team with administering lease agreements, using sound technical capabilities including communicating with landlords and other stakeholders and managing the database for tracking of compliance and renewal requirements including developing analytical reports.



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility solutions to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our retail abilities we are looking for a Property Management Lead to join our Property Management team. In this role you will be responsible for supporting the Property Management Team with administering lease agreements, using sound technical capabilities including communicating with landlords and other stakeholders and managing the database for tracking of compliance and renewal requirements including developing analytical reports.

What you can expect in this role:

Management of lease obligations including negotiations with lessors and tenants, management of all critical dates and providing commercially astute advice on best value outcomes for bp.

Appointment and management of external consultants (lawyers, valuers, auditors) as necessary.

Liaising with and providing advice to multiple bp clients regarding contractual reviews, obligations, and property strategies to enable appropriate property decisions to be made.

Preparing and seeking approvals in accordance with bp compliance protocols for lease transactional activities.

Provide advice and Property Subject Matter Expertise as required.

Supervising the payment and collection of all freehold and leasehold property costs and income.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Degree in Business or Property (or other relevant qualification or experience)

Strong knowledge of property legal concepts, transactions, documents, the dynamics of the property industry and markets

Strong commercial competency and experience in managing commercial contracts.

Strong negotiation skills

Experience in budgeting, forecasting and account management.

Good external property market experience

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Project Management, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Workplace colleague experience



