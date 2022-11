Job summary

Due to bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the decade.

Key Accountabilities:



Review of contractual documentation during the acquisition process of EV charging and Convenience sites

Supporting the drafting/reviewing of key transactional documents, such as Heads of Terms, Agreements for Lease, Leases, Shareholder and Management Agreements

Evaluate and collaborate on appropriate commercial/transaction structures for real estate transactions

Support the application of the Model Commercial Lease in the UK commercial market

Provide specific advise to the transaction teams on key commercial real estate legislation – e.g. Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 and the various Law of Property Acts

Independently build collaborations other legal functions (internal/external) e.g. commercial, employment, tax

Supporting the instruction, administration, and monitoring of external real estate counsel

Act as the point of liaison between internal legal teams and external counsel.

Support on European wide property teams, however it is envisaged that the individual will not hold multiple country legal knowledge and will rely on external counsel support in the respective countries.



Essential Education:



University degree(s) in law, with a focus on Property Law