Property and Lease Analyst

The primary objective of this role is to manage, as a subject matter expert in, ANZ Lease and Property administration to ensure contractual obligations for lease rental and outgoings payments are met. To also act as a system subject matter expert in SAPREFX and NAKISA
This role is also the custodian of lease data, critical dates and rent review management, cashflow operation, reimbursements, on charging, compliance to accounting lease standard IFRS16, requested reporting, operational risk, and issue management. It is the role of the Senior Property Analyst to maintain accurate lease data, payment, and reporting records.
The role sits within a team of Senior Property Analysts and is supported by Property analysts. Key stakeholders include Bp Property and various Finance SME’s.
The Opportunity