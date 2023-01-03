Property and Lease Analyst

Job summary

.

At bp, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Working within bp, you will be in a position where you can positively influence the move towards a low carbon future. Our vision is simple - transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow.



The primary objective of this role is to manage, as a subject matter expert in, ANZ Lease and Property administration to ensure contractual obligations for lease rental and outgoings payments are met. To also act as a system subject matter expert in SAPREFX and NAKISA



This role is also the custodian of lease data, critical dates and rent review management, cashflow operation, reimbursements, on charging, compliance to accounting lease standard IFRS16, requested reporting, operational risk, and issue management. It is the role of the Senior Property Analyst to maintain accurate lease data, payment, and reporting records.



The role sits within a team of Senior Property Analysts and is supported by Property analysts. Key stakeholders include Bp Property and various Finance SME’s.



The Opportunity

Ensure lease and non-lease commitments are paid accurately and on time.

All lease analyst queries, invoices and change data must be satisfactorily resolved prior to issuing monthly cash flow reports.

Deliver a suite of critical reporting, for example; critical date reporting, rent reviews, on charges, cashflow, associated IRFS reports, site expense or commercial analysis reporting, etc.

Maintain audit compliance by ensuring Property data changes received are correct and executed in line with bp Property’s requirements.

Perform IFRS16 NAKISA Lease Administrator activities on a monthly basis. For example; Lease drafts, NAKISA reporting in line with global controls, assess and problem solve Portfolio queries from Finance partners.

Manage Team Mailbox for lease analyst, portfolio, landlord or tenant queries.

Investigate and or support offshore AP/AR/Data/Banking process or queries.

Work closely with BP vendors, Property team, AP/AR, management accountants, IT&E, data, banking, or other teams to methodically resolve any queries arising.

Automation and process improvement will drive projects that Sen Analyst will drive or participate in as a key contributor of information, SME, and data validation

Support and mentor Junior analysts to be accurate in data execution, develop analytical thinking and delivery of work.

Large scale Property portfolio experience in Leasing and financial account management.

Accounting or real estate higher education.

Strong understanding of SAP or SAPREFX and accounts payable processes.

5 years + activity running a large commercial lease or freehold portfolio.

Landlord, property, and tenancy operational management.

Competent and ability to interpret Lease, Deed, Licence, or other real estate contractual engagements.

Collaborator, highly evolved stakeholder engagement and written communication skills.

Deep analytical and investigative acumen.

Driven performer and motivated to complete actions or tasks in a highly accurate. manner.

Excellent problem solver who communicated effectively and efficiently.

Advanced Excel skills.

Strong reconciliation skills.

Pragmatic and resilient, able to deal well under pressure.

Comes from a place of transparency and integrity.

Promotes team brand and supportive of team engagement.