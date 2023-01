Job summary

Reporting to the Proposition Development Senior Manager/ Convenience Strategy Specialist, the convenience commercial analyst role is to support a broad range of business development activities necessary for the commercial delivery of the convenience growth engine business across a variety of bp regions.



This is a commercial role and is an exciting opportunity to be involved with setting up new global convenience business, new future facing propositions and new growth horizons. Supporting in-country commercial teams with the development of local business opportunities.



Key elements of the role include: financial modelling, developing commercial models to assess new propositions and business models, assessing existing propositions and pilots, deal structuring, commercial analysis, and investment case preparation. Program management support as part of an integrated project team will also be required, as well as coordinating and driving the set-up of internal processes.



This role supports internal and external stakeholders (partners, customers, etc.) and will also need to develop and maintain relationships across multiple internal stakeholders. These include M&C Regions, Pulse, strategy & sustainability, Regions cities and solutions, innovation & engineering, as well as multiple supporting functions.



The dynamic nature of the convenience business will require the role to be able to work at pace with ambiguous information, and the ability to assist decision-makers at all levels.

Key Accountabilities

Deliver valuation for opportunities – creating economic models and evaluating key metrics accurately for projects, including sensitivities

Support the economic modelling of projects and deals

Support due diligence for projects and contribute to deal negotiations and development of contractual agreements

Analyze and optimize project portfolio, including identification of key value drivers

Identify and scope project choices, delivering actionable insights to maximize commercial value and mitigate risks

Support the commercial and financial structuring of projects

Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects / deals (especially treasury, tax, finance and regulatory teams)

Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval

Develop and maintain project schedules, showing key internal and external activities plus critical path activities and milestones, and provide project analysis and support

Support interactions with third party partners as appropriate

Support development of competitor intelligence and understanding of regulatory credits



Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)



Education

Bachelor/ Master’s degree in relevant technical, finance or business discipline



Experience

Experience with generating commercial solutions for business challenges

Strong commercial bias gained from involvement in successful development of material deals or projects

Experience with delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Understanding of commercial contract structures

Understanding of the steps required for development of projects from concept into operations

Background in financial analysis, preparation and management of budgets and project cost estimates

Experience in the energy industry in engineering, projects, commercial or consulting role(s)

Any technical or commercial experience working in convenience, foodservice or retail, will be highly regarded

Working experience within project finance, debt advisory, partnerships or M&A in infrastructure or renewables will be highly regarded

Knowledge of bp business processes is valuable



Skills & Competencies