This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

The Convenience Proposition Development Manager is responsible for development of new, and evolution of existing physical and digital propositions to support the aim to double convenience GM by 2030.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

The Convenience Proposition Development Manager is responsible for development of new, and evolution of existing physical and digital propositions to support the aim to double convenience GM by 2030.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Lead the development of one or more new physical or digital propositions, building effectiveness and capability, and ensure clear ways of working are established with the regional Mobility & Convenience businesses, Pulse and Low Carbon Mobility teams

Support PMO activity for prioritisation and use of resources and maintain clear tracking of proposition development activity

Define physical convenience propositions to support the Pulse and M&C businesses from the smallest of unmanned propositions through to scaled fleet and retail hubs

Define the digital customer journeys and propositions that accompany each of the physical propositions, working closely with the I&E, loyalty, M&C regional teams

Engage key internal and external partners to drive the proposition development framework and implementation

Support the global proposition development and deployment strategy for convenience and provide global support for implementation of key programs

Develop and evolve commercial models to understand the profitability and related economics of existing and new propositions

Define clear development, pilot, test and assess methodologies to generate clear commercial findings from proposition developments

Ensure that effective B2C and B2B customer data, insight and performance measurement are in place across the convenience business and performance targets are aligned between the Global and M&C trading teams

Summary Decision Rights

Agree sequencing of priority initiatives

Education

Minimum level of a Bachelor of Science degree

Experience

Must have basic understanding of convenience retailing and/or food service

Must have demonstrating an ability to successfully lead a high number of partners, both internally and externally.

Highly analytical and strong commercial competence, experience in developing detailed cross-functional business cases

Ideally have: Experience developing target operating models and/or integration of new opportunities into core business operations

Must have: Project management experience

Skills & Competencies

Strong project management, communication and influencing skills.

Strong relationship management, communication skills and a proven ability to work across business and functional boundaries

Experience preparing and delivering presentations

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.