Job summary
The Convenience Proposition Development Manager is responsible for development of new, and evolution of existing physical and digital propositions to support the aim to double convenience GM by 2030.
Entity:
Customers & Products
Job Family Group:
Marketing Group
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What you will be supporting :
- Lead the development of multiple complex new physical or digital propositions, building effectiveness and capability, and ensure clear ways of working are established with the regional Mobility & Convenience businesses, Pulse and Low Carbon Mobility teams
- Support, train and coach entry level proposition developers in the proposition development processes and techniques
- Support PMO activity for prioritisation and use of resources and maintain clear tracking of proposition development activity
- Define physical convenience propositions to support the Pulse and M&C businesses from the smallest of unmanned propositions through to scaled fleet and retail hubs
- Define the digital customer journeys and propositions that accompany each of the physical propositions, working closely with the I&E, loyalty, M&C regional teams
- Engage key internal and external stakeholders to drive the proposition development framework and implementation
- Support the global proposition development and deployment strategy for convenience and provide global support for implementation of key programs
- Develop and evolve commercial models to understand the profitability and related economics of existing and new propositions
- Define clear development, pilot, test and assess methodologies to generate clear commercial findings from proposition developments
- Ensure that effective B2C and B2B customer data, insight and performance measurement are in place across the convenience business and performance targets are aligned between the Global and M&C trading teams
Requirements:
Experience
- Must have deep understanding of convenience retailing and/or food service
- Must have: demonstrating an ability to successfully manage a high number of senior stakeholders (up to SVP level) , both internally and externally.
- Highly analytical and strong commercial acumen, experience in developing detailed cross-functional business cases
- Must have: Experience developing target operating models and/or integration of new opportunities into core business operations
- Must have: Project management experience for complex programs preferable on a multi-country basis
Skills & Competencies
- Strong project management, communication and influencing skills.
- Strong relationship management, communication skills and a proven ability to work across business and functional boundaries
- Experience preparing and delivering presentations up to (and including) C-suite/Group Leader Level, using data and insights to influence decision-makers
Travel Requirement
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
