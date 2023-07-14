Proposition Project Manager - Europe

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Location : The role is classified as International Location Independent, the preferred locations are countries within Europe.

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



This role sits in the Convenience Offer Development team for Europe and works alongside the European country teams to enable the Convenience Strategy. With a strong focus on the customer, the purpose of the role is to project manage the implementation of new convenience offers across Europe with the focus on digitisation across 9 countries in Europe. This role will work closely with finance to project mange the end-to-end process for new convenience offers from ideation through to business case and deployment working closely with I&E/IT and coordinate across several departments such as Operations, Assets, Marketing, Procurement and closely with the local country teams.

The individual will be expected to perform the role from their “home market”, with occasional travel expected dependent on the project requirements.

• Project manage the discovery, development, and implementation of new offers, from business case through to execution.

• Create and manage a Roadmap to deliver business case creating value for our customer and bp.

• Work with local convenience trading, marketing, and Operations teams to implement, ensuring cross-functional input from all relevant business owners

• Facilitate regular governance meeting with different stakeholders’ groups

• Closely monitor project spend versus the approved budget

• Be the voice of the customer and the store teams as solutions are designed and built, ensuring great customer and team member journeys including physical and digital solutions are delivered seamlessly.

• Ensure that any digital solutions being developed consider other key growth areas of the convenience strategy (e.g., bpme, food service, electric vehicle charging, etc.)

• Ensure each country implementation includes a thorough post-implementation review, reviewing all identified activations confirming performance vs expectations and lessons learnt

• Identify cross-country opportunities for growth, cost reductions and standardisation where possible.



• Significant experience working in a Retail or FMCG business essential

• Experience and a proven ability to manage 3rd party relationships to deliver outstanding performance

• Project Management experience essential

• Experience managing cross-functional teams essential

• Experience working with technology teams essential

Experience managing senior stakeholders’ governance.

• Commercial and/or business case development experience in a trading environment desirable

• Experience working in an innovation team or role desirable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



