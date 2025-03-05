Proprietary Fresh Food and Beverage Innovator

Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis:
The Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverage Innovator reports to the Proprietary Food & Beverage Innovation & Strategy Manager to implement the vision
and strategy while supporting a portfolio of branded and private brand business. This role will find opportunities for innovation that will lead to channel / customer expansion and profitable growth with a focus on new category initiatives. This role supports bp US Convenience, which has oversight into the ampm, Thorntons & Travel Centers of American convenience locations across 48 states and over 1,500 locations. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic attitude to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
Key Accountabilities:
Experience:
Skills & Competencies:
Education:
Why Join Us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and daring environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working opt
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.