Proprietary Fresh Food and Beverage Innovator

Role Synopsis:

The Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverage Innovator reports to the Proprietary Food & Beverage Innovation & Strategy Manager to implement the vision

and strategy while supporting a portfolio of branded and private brand business. This role will find opportunities for innovation that will lead to channel / customer expansion and profitable growth with a focus on new category initiatives. This role supports bp US Convenience, which has oversight into the ampm, Thorntons & Travel Centers of American convenience locations across 48 states and over 1,500 locations. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic attitude to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Key Accountabilities:

Conduct appropriate research to identify and create a deep understanding of consumer needs and perceptions for the brand & its competitors.

Explore new equipment packages to enhance store level capability and better deliver on guests needs.

Work with supplier partners to commercialize new innovation, products, & programs

Identify solutions that drive operational efficiency to simplify and improve execution of store level programs – enhance the language to be more Ops focused.

Quantify the consumer interest by translating needs into category opportunity.

Work collaboratively with Marketing, R&D, Purchasing, Operations and Data Analytics to support early-stage Product Innovation initiatives.

Lead and participate in regular project meetings, and ensure timely dissemination of meeting agendas, meeting summaries and action steps.

Strong financial skills. Comfortable leading the development of a program pro forma to generate a business case that meets or exceeds business requirements.

Assess Innovation opportunities using a broad spectrum of research resources including primary, secondary and syndicated data sources.

Proficient at working with qualitative and quantitative data to develop presentations and provide lessons learned from new program launches.

Collaborate with Sales and Category Development to present new product concepts, platforms, and line extensions to customers.

Agility to flex focus on immediate business needs as well as longer term strategic needs.

Other duties as assigned.



Experience:

• Minimum of 5 years consumer brand management, product development, or marketing experience in either QSR, fast casual or other grab & go restaurant environment, convenience or grocery environment or traditional consumer packaged goods environment.

Skills & Competencies:

Adopt guest centricity.

Living the safety leadership principles (part of onboarding)

Confirmed ability to anticipate problems, understand root causes and provide solutions.

Able to prioritize and lead multiple projects simultaneously from start to finish.

Able to self-manage (work independently) and meet agreed upon deadlines and budgets.

Team oriented capable of working in a fast-paced environment.

Resourceful with strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Product-focused with a strong drive for results and passion for perfection in execution.

Proven social skills and the ability to develop strong working relationships with key internal

and external collaborators.

Creative and highly adaptable to change, and the ability to think quickly on your feet.

Collaborative and team-oriented with good listening skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English are required.

Strong presentation skills are required (verbal and the use of PowerPoint)

Strong cross-functional project management skills; team-oriented.

Proficient use of Microsoft Office.

High level of motivation and ability to work under pressure and supervision.

Must have or be willing and able to procure valid passport for travel and be available for multi-day and overnight business travel.

Education:

• Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience.

Why Join Us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and daring environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working opt



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.