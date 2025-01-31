Psychosocial Risk Management & Wellbeing Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

About the role

We are looking for a passionate health and safety professional with a psychology background, with a keen interest in workplace psychosocial risks and employee wellbeing.

This is fantastic permanent position to champion continuous improvement in physical and psychological safety across Australia & New Zealand.

In this role, you will:

Provide your subject matter expertise and knowledge of industry best practice to design develop and implement a sustainable system to effectively mitigate Psychosocial risk across BP

Work with third party contractors (EAP, injury management companies, health providers) to continuously improve wellbeing risk management approaches

Collaborate with internal stakeholders (P&C, HSE & Carbon, business resource groups, global wellbeing, operational teams) to understand opportunities for improvement within existing or planned programs, and influence design to support wellbeing outcomes

Identify internal and external resources, key stakeholders, governance, communication plan and technologies required to undertake project implementation

Facilitate implementation and embedding of Psychological Risk Control Measures/ framework across BP, working closely with our People and Culture and Leadership teams to ensure a simple integrated approach to the safe and effective management of our people

Partner with leaders to develop the skills and behaviours to reduce psychosocial risks among their teams as well as the necessary skills to support team members get the help they need in the event of psychological illness.

Create and support Mental Health and Wellbeing programs within bp to create awareness and support that enables our employees to thrive

Your key skills and experience:

Tertiary qualifications in Organisational Psychology, or Allied Heath

Previous commercial experience in development, implementation and review of work health and safety, workplace mental health and wellbeing initiatives

Demonstrate prior commercial experience in planning and implementing change as a psychological risk expert, enhancing mental health, risk management, psychological health and safety initiatives

Genuine passion for promoting employee wellbeing and creating a workplace culture that prioritizes safety, wellbeing, and sustainability

Well-developed interpersonal skills, strong stakeholder management and influencing skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or Citizens of New Zealand.



