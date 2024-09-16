Public Charging Hardware Designer (UX/UI)

Job summary

We are looking for a Senior Experienced Designer to join our fast-growing bp pulse team, to partner with contractors and partners, streamlining and iterating the implementation of the design system to create one cohesive joint up experience across our digital and physical products (EV chargers and sites). This ideal candidate will be passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, user experience, mobility (EVs) and visual design. Experienced in using user insights in creating user flows, wireframes and 3D models, this person will also be confident in utilising design systems for prototypes and have a passion for beautifully designed products and experiences.

Experience with B2C / customer facing interactive products is a must (touch screens, mobile apps, Carplay, kiosk or dispensers), experience designing physical products a plus. The Senior Product Design should also have an excellent command of omnichannel interaction principles and industrial design.

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

Implementing processes, and ways of working in Product Design (UX/UI) and 3D.

Designing 3D (virtual and physical) environments with tools such as Blender, Twin motion, Unity, MS Mesh, Meta to build virtual worlds/digital twins.

Implementing strong visual design skills and knowledge of implementing brand and feeding into design systems.

Implementing UX skills and knowledge, user flows, wireframing, prototyping, testing and IA.

Collaboration using shared insights and outcomes with other Product Designers in your business unit.

Knowledge & Experience

Be an expert communicator with empowering and educating your team and stakeholders on all things Product Design, taking project leaders on a journey to truly understand the value of Product Design.

Collaborate with Product Designers leading projects close to yours, sharing learning and insights with a goal to create seamless experiences between products.

Have a good understanding of planning, driving and implementing design thinking methodology.

Planning and facilitating cross-functional workshops that enable vision creation, product roadmaps, feature prioritization and ideation.

Strong skills in visual design (typography, iconography, composition, color, composition, layout) and all other Product Design outputs.

Knowledge of industry trends, identify 3D design solutions in response to latent or anticipated sociocultural trends.

Collaborate with BP product designers and agency design teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge, and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Rapid human centred prototyping that can be tested to validate user insights and business assumptions, setting the strategic direction of the product.

Strong communication skills for product-line concepts, narratives, and experience value propositions.

Good knowledge of how to implement different research methods and how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with researchers to develop designs and basic prototypes based upon scenarios.

Taking an agile approach to work closely with a multi-disciplinary project team to test and iterate new product features against a product strategy, roadmap or backlog.

Effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functional and to key stakeholders, actively engaging with the product team, representing the bp design philosophy and advocating for the user.

Understand Service Design and User Research practices.

Why join bp?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

