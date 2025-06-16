Purchase - SAP Admin Coordinator

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

''Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. ''

About the role:

This role will play a critical part in managing the success of EV infrastructure deployment by building out and tracking projects, submitting largescale service and equipment orders, and ensuring accurate financial reporting in SAP. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a multi-functional team of highly motivated professionals and to make a quantifiable impact daily. You will engage with the US bp Pulse network development, execution and finance teams daily, helping them to deliver plans and meet shared goals!

Shift Timing: 7:00pm to 4am IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Purchase Requisitions (PR)

Review approved vendor proposals and determine the following required data:

BP SAP Project Number

Project WBS Element

Vendor Number

Material Group Code

Plant, Purchasing Organization, Purchasing Group

Project WBS Element

Site, Ship to Address and Contact Data

Determine if tax is applicable

Enter data into SAP to create purchase requisitions based on vendor proposal and submit for processing by FBT team



Purchase Orders (PO)

Monitor PR Status and verify PO matches PR including tax indicators



Invoices/Goods Receipts (GR)

Upon receipt of approved invoices, verify invoice, enter Goods Receipt in SAP, and submit invoice to BP Accenture

Monitor GR/IR balance for vendors to ensure invoices have been processed in a timely fashion by Accenture

Remediate as required and resolve invoices in the PIT as notified by FBT.



Vendor Change Orders

Enter all change orders in Change Order Tracker for each project/GC contract for reporting.

PAF’s

Develop PAF and submit for approval. Monitor FBT processing of PAF and submit supplemental PAF’s as required



Project Financial Close-Out

Submit financial close-out package to Fixed Assets. This includes:

Verifying receipt of all invoices

Verifying all invoices are posted

Closing all PO’s assigned to the project

Preparing cost report for project

Developing asset costs and descriptions

Identifying assets to be removed upon replacement



Financial Reporting

Prepare monthly PM project controls report that includes budget versus actual, LE, Accrual and monthly forecast.

Submit monthly CAPEX and REVEX accruals to BP for contractor managed projects

Prepare initial budget estimate for new projects to be reviewed by BP.

Prepare ad hoc reports as requested by contractor PM’s and BP Asset Management.

Experience & Qualification:

Proven years of experience of at least 5 to 10 years

Professional degree, certification or equivalent experience - Mechanical

Proficiency in SAP systems including SAP PR4

Understanding of end-to-end P2P process and financial reporting

Knowledge of process improvement scoping, planning, and delivering /

Knowledge of data management systems and frameworks

Experience of applying commercial/cost awareness

Experience of systematic analysis of root causes of inefficiencies in business process



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.