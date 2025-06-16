Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Purchase - SAP Admin Coordinator

Purchase - SAP Admin Coordinator

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ091866
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

''Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. ''

About the role:

This role will play a critical part in managing the success of EV infrastructure deployment by building out and tracking projects, submitting largescale service and equipment orders, and ensuring accurate financial reporting in SAP. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a multi-functional team of highly motivated professionals and to make a quantifiable impact daily. You will engage with the US bp Pulse network development, execution and finance teams daily, helping them to deliver plans and meet shared goals!

Shift Timing: 7:00pm to 4am IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Purchase Requisitions (PR) 

  • Review approved vendor proposals and determine the following required data: 

  • BP SAP Project Number 

  • Project WBS Element 

  • Vendor Number 

  • Material Group Code 

  • Plant, Purchasing Organization, Purchasing Group 

  • Project WBS Element 

  • Site, Ship to Address and Contact Data 

  • Determine if tax is applicable 

  • Enter data into SAP to create purchase requisitions based on vendor proposal and submit for processing by FBT team 
     

Purchase Orders (PO) 

  • Monitor PR Status and verify PO matches PR including tax indicators 
     

Invoices/Goods Receipts (GR) 

  • Upon receipt of approved invoices, verify invoice, enter Goods Receipt in SAP, and submit invoice to BP Accenture  

  • Monitor GR/IR balance for vendors to ensure invoices have been processed in a timely fashion by Accenture

  • Remediate as required and resolve invoices in the PIT as notified by FBT. 
     

Vendor Change Orders 

  • Enter all change orders in Change Order Tracker for each project/GC contract for reporting. 

  • PAF’s  

  • Develop PAF and submit for approval. Monitor FBT processing of PAF and submit supplemental PAF’s as required  
     

Project Financial Close-Out  

  • Submit financial close-out package to Fixed Assets. This includes:  

  • Verifying receipt of all invoices 

  • Verifying all invoices are posted 

  • Closing all PO’s assigned to the project 

  • Preparing cost report for project 

  • Developing asset costs and descriptions 

  • Identifying assets to be removed upon replacement 


Financial Reporting  

  • Prepare monthly PM project controls report that includes budget versus actual, LE, Accrual and monthly forecast. 

  • Submit monthly CAPEX and REVEX accruals to BP for contractor managed projects 

  • Prepare initial budget estimate for new projects to be reviewed by BP. 

  • Prepare ad hoc reports as requested by contractor PM’s and BP Asset Management.

Experience & Qualification:

  • Proven years of experience of at least 5 to 10 years 

  • Professional degree, certification or equivalent experience - Mechanical

  • Proficiency in SAP systems including SAP PR4

  • Understanding of end-to-end P2P process and financial reporting

  • Knowledge of process improvement scoping, planning, and delivering /

  • Knowledge of data management systems and frameworks

  • Experience of applying commercial/cost awareness

  • Experience of systematic analysis of root causes of inefficiencies in business process


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

