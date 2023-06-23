Job summary

Purchase Specialist is responsible for providing the local Construction team first level process and system support for SAP&ISP related processes. It concerns providing technical support and managing user/supplier system & process training activities. Furthermore, providing support to fulfil the necessary SAP&ISP P2P (Purchase-to-Buy) processes by invoice handling, creating and closing purchase requisitions/purchase orders and execution of GR’s. The main aim of these activities is to enable users and suppliers to follow a compliant and efficient procurement process. About Castrol: It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry. Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator. We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen. Please click on www.castrol.com.tr to learn more about BP Castrol

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Purchase Specialist is responsible for providing the local Construction team first level process and system support for SAP&ISP related processes. It concerns providing technical support and managing user/supplier system & process training activities. Furthermore, providing support to fulfil the necessary SAP&ISP P2P (Purchase-to-Buy) processes by invoice handling, creating and closing purchase requisitions/purchase orders and execution of GR’s. The main aim of these activities is to enable users and suppliers to follow a compliant and efficient procurement process.About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.Please click on www.castrol.com.tr to learn more about BP Castrol



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Creates purchase orders/ job authorization forms and makes any necessary modifications, and provides purchase order related information as required by the business, such as open times, due dates and missing goods receipts

Processes requisitions received from the business

Helps to identify and resolve invoice problems, and drives compliance to all BP pay[1]related agreements

Maintains up-to-date procedures and manuals as per requirements

Meets or exceeds Service Level Agreement targets as defined in the framework and ensures that volume trackers are timely and accurately maintained, working closely with local and central data stakeholder

Acts as the first contact for the vendors;

Act as an expert / coach within the local construction & maintenance team regarding the SAP/ISP related processes;

Ad-hoc reporting: develop and maintain different kind of reports related to SAP&ISP, Procurement, Asset register and Invoicing.

Manage fix asset transfer and invoicing

Follow up fix assets in warehouses and deliver monthly report

Monitor BLG /Bank Letter of Guarantee validations for construction team

It will be essential to have:

Secondary vocational education level (J)/ Bachelor (I) degree required

Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant working experience;

Good command of spoken and written local country language and English;

Excellent knowledge of MS Office, SAP&ISP

Good oral and written communication skills;

Strong administrative skills;

Accuracy.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, English Language, High Accuracy, Microsoft Office, SAP Tools



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.