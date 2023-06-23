Purchase Specialist is responsible for providing the local Construction team first level process and system support for SAP&ISP related processes. It concerns providing technical support and managing user/supplier system & process training activities. Furthermore, providing support to fulfil the necessary SAP&ISP P2P (Purchase-to-Buy) processes by invoice handling, creating and closing purchase requisitions/purchase orders and execution of GR’s. The main aim of these activities is to enable users and suppliers to follow a compliant and efficient procurement process. About Castrol: It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry. Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator. We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen. Please click on www.castrol.com.tr to learn more about BP Castrol
