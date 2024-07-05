Purchasing Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

This job roles includes consolidation of demand, issuing Purchase order to source countries / Suppliers and managing delivery of product to be ship directly to customer location (port of discharges)

To work closely with Customer Operation (CSU) to arrange replenishment as per customer Sales Order and raise Purchase order to group company / Suppliers considering defined MOQ & Lead time. (for customer from PH and KR). To raise IUS Tickets in Fusion and share Ticket number together with PO Reference to Group Company

Act as plant co-ordinator for streamline to ensure everyone in the plant is informed and all appropriate steps are taken for the implementation specific to the Streamline activity type. Including set up of the SKU for products in receiving country’s ERP System.

Track and control operational KPIs to ensure service delivery and operation efficiency e.g IFOT, shipment lead time, quality performance and overall order fulfilment

Ensure correct setup of SKU in JDE

Provides close monitoring of customer fulfilment, ensuring IFOT performance manage in good level and close coordination with source country in term of product availability and timely shipment schedule

Supports initiatives through preparation of statistics, data and analysis, such as trend volumes, ordering lead time, shipment lead time and assists in developing continuous improvement opportunities.

Coordinate with source country to arrange shipment to multiple port at Philippines & Korea.

Perform SD/OD transaction together with Customer Ops (CSU) to complete the Sales Order and generate commercial invoice.

Generate new Packing List from source country packing List to reflect the correct Shipper and Consignee.

Packing List from source country packing List to reflect the correct Shipper and Consignee. Send B/L, New Packing List and Commercial invoice to CSU & Supply Operation Manager for cargo clearance (PH and Korea)

Follow up and monitor shipment of RMs and FGs from source country to port in Korea / PH

Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

Supports the communication and coordination of change management events / NPI throughout supply chain that are related to Purchase Finished Goods

Education & Experience:

University Graduate in Business Administration, Statistics or equivalent with substantial experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability in demand or supply planning. ·

Languages: English & Korean- Fluency

5+ relevant business experience

Strong in communication, influence, leading others

Recognizes and acts upon opportunities to improve business outcomes

Able to meet tight deadlines and face difficult situations with confidence and a can-do attitude

Demonstrated ability to work with diverse cross-functional teams to achieve outcomes, solve problems and improve processes

Demonstrated ability to work and make judgements independently

Able to run meetings and lead discussions including senior management

Knowledge of statistical analysis

Experience in Supply planning, DRP& MRP processes

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.