Purchasing Manager - India

We’re seeking dedicated experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your outstanding perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Purchasing Manager - Mumbai and details mentioned below

Let me tell you about the role

Senior Manager - Purchasing is responsible and accountable for the tasked with the co-ordination of inbound supply to meet production schedules and maintaining appropriate levels of inventory to closely support the business & meeting KPI metrics.

Manage the call off of goods and services from suppliers under contracts set up by the Procurement Team. Establish appropriate SLA’s between suppliers and internal customers in order to maintain product supply within GSC.

Develop &/or maintain active supplier management processes, delivering assurance that BP receives quality product, in full and on time. The role will supervise and deliver regular supplier, inventory and service reports.

Support the Supply Planning Team in providing root cause analysis in out of stock investigation and management. Additionally, to provide support and advice in process improvement and documentation, as well as data collation across a number of systems to key customers ensuring accuracy and integrity of the data.

What you will deliver :

• Leadership of the purchasing team and their activities to support the functions within GSC and their respective requirements. This includes support to plant purchasing and mentorship to all people involved in purchasing activities.

• Act as Key Plant Supplier interface and being as first port of call for all supplier interface issues

• Act as the Contract Accountable Manager on a day to day basis with suppliers and to support in selection and assessment of local suppliers in conjunction with Procurement Market Sector lead as required.

• Support key business initiatives, including Supply projects as required.

• Supply to the Lubricants Business Management (LBM) framework and Sales Operations Inventory Planning (SOIP) Processes

• Develop detailed ways of working with GBS, Purchasing Network in A&P, all external suppliers & with the Manufacturing teams.

• Support the Planning Team by building key customer relationship ensuring developed. This will be done by maintaining a customer focus for decision making.

• To work with regional procurement hubs teams as well as Market sector managers to assist in periodically running local/sub regional tendering events, helping with data collation, supplier review, pricing analysis and tender award outcomes.

• Responsible for supervising performance, identifying underlining trends and ensuring that Inventory and Supply critical metrics are being met by:

o Established metrics to supervise and report delivery of operating targets and to promote continuous improvement.

o Optimising purchasing patterns to deliver cash targets

Continuous review of cost of poor quality and take remedial actions

What you will need to be successful :

Qualified degree or equivalent experience in Supply chain Management

• Minimum 8-10 years in business or Supplier Management experience

• Experience in Purchase order management

• Strong customer service focus & commercial skill

• A proven capability in problem solving techniques.

• Excellent communication skills with ability to influence others to achieve desired outcomes.

• The ability to think laterally and develop new concepts.

You will work with:

Summary Decision Rights This role will work across the Supply Chain and all of the portfolios’ suppliers as well as regular engagement with our Regional Supply Chain Partners and inter business relationships with GBS, 3rd party warehouse providers and Blending Plants.

Number of suppliers > 150+

Supplier spend > 1300 Crs.

SKUs > 400+ SKUs