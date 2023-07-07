Purchasing Specialist - Japan

Job summary

• This position manages all sourcing activities for our industrial lubricant business in Japan. We provide services to customers in business areas, including automotives, machine manufacturing, aviation, metals, robotics, renewable energy…etc. • He/ She is responsible to purchase supplies through the HSSE (Health, Safety, Security, and Environment)-assured, cost-optimized, and competitive selection of supply sources to best support the business operation. • Effectively liaising with both internal stakeholders and third-party supply partners will be the key for success in this role.

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Key Accountabilities

Managing purchasing activities and cost of raw materials, packaging and finished goods.

Synchronizing demand and supply to maintain appropriate stock level.

Leading contract management & supplier management

Supporting quality management

Taking initiatives and supporting relevant projects, such as NPI (New Product Introduction), production phase out, switch overs, and cost reduction.

Requirements

Education

University degree (all majors are welcomed)

Skills & Experience

A minimum of 3 years of experience in purchasing and/ or demand & supply planning.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (Native level Japanese and business level English)

Proven record of leadership

Experience in working with multinational companies is preferred but not essential.

Confident in using Microsoft office tools, including WORD, EXCEL, POWER POINT.

Experience of using SAP or similar ERP



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Problem Solving, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.