Purchasing Specialist - Japan

• This position manages all sourcing activities for our industrial lubricant business in Japan. We provide services to customers in business areas, including automotives, machine manufacturing, aviation, metals, robotics, renewable energy…etc. • He/ She is responsible to purchase supplies through the HSSE (Health, Safety, Security, and Environment)-assured, cost-optimized, and competitive selection of supply sources to best support the business operation. • Effectively liaising with both internal stakeholders and third-party supply partners will be the key for success in this role.
Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Key Accountabilities
Taking initiatives and supporting relevant projects, such as NPI (New Product Introduction), production phase out, switch overs, and cost reduction.
Requirements
Education
University degree (all majors are welcomed)
Skills & Experience
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Problem Solving, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.