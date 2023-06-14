Python Developer

Job summary

This role has become available to support the Front Office Foundations Project. The role will report to Staff Software Engineer – Oil trading Front Office as Activity Manager. The role is for a senior developer (Python) in the London EUC (End User Computing) team. R&PTE (Refining & Product Trading Europe) is one of the key parts of Trading & Shipping and generates large cash volumes for the company. This role works very closely with R&PTE at all levels to ensure the best use of end user MS Office technology and more recently Python in an EUC sense. Seeking ways of improving existing processes,

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Development\Support and continuous improvement of EUC (End User Computing) applications and processes for the Oil Trading Front Office.

Involvement in all stages of development Analysis/Design/Testing.

Look for opportunities to challenge existing delivery implementations in office based technologies with Python alternatives.

Enhance components of Office based solutions with Python components.

Problem solve and improve manual front office processes.

Innovate and share learning experiences and explore new techniques and EUC Technologies to solve problems.

Provide coaching/leadership aimed at developing Python capability in the EUC team.

Support implementation of the Front Office Foundations project.

Experience developing Python with an excellent knowledge of OO concepts, frameworks (Flask, Pandas, xlWings etc),

Experience of developing packages/wrappers to Restful services.

Experience with all aspects of Azure Dev Ops.

Experience with developing Dashboards with Plotly.

Advanced data analysis skills.

Experience of working with front-office business traders or teams in a commodity trading, or financial trading environment.

Excellent communication skills written and verbal.

Degree/HND Level in computer science or related subject

Experience of Microsoft Excel, including expert level VBA, formulas, add ins.

Experience of SQL Server, including database design, stored procedures, or other RDMS.

Experience of PowerBI/PowerQuery.

Experience working with DataIKU.

Experience working with excel in real time data scenarios.

Experience any of Visual Studio Tools for Office, Excel DNA, Javascript or other Excel Addin development technologies, MS Access, WPF, Azure Dev Ops

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment.

Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned

Strong team player with a customer service orientation



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.