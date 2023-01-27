Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, balanced, and affordable energy. We strive to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world! As part of BP Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to scale an outstanding software engineering team, environment and culture. You would work closely with and be supported by HO Engineering to lead, empower and develop the capabilities of a QA team to support our aggressive goals and expansion into other regions. The scale we operate at presents some outstanding challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work while motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact.
Working in close collaboration with our wider bp Pulse organisation and supply partners the role of QA Lead will seek to deliver high quality software throughout our end-to-end value chain, contributing to our drive for an outstanding Customer Experience woven between all the stages of the delivery process is the work of a Quality Analyst: the technologist who focuses on the complexity and risk inherent in building solutions. By collaborating with each team member – Developer, Business Analyst, Designer, etc. – they ensure quality is thoughtfully examined in both processes and technology. QAs are more than testers; they’re team motivators and strive to encourage all teammates to weave quality into their mindsets and code.
Alongside being an amazing QA Lead - some of the things, we'd want to see from you and your previous exposure in your career would be: