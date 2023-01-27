Job summary

BP Pulse... what's our vision?

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, balanced, and affordable energy. We strive to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world! As part of BP Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to scale an outstanding software engineering team, environment and culture. You would work closely with and be supported by HO Engineering to lead, empower and develop the capabilities of a QA team to support our aggressive goals and expansion into other regions. The scale we operate at presents some outstanding challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work while motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact.

What are we looking for?

Working in close collaboration with our wider bp Pulse organisation and supply partners the role of QA Lead will seek to deliver high quality software throughout our end-to-end value chain, contributing to our drive for an outstanding Customer Experience woven between all the stages of the delivery process is the work of a Quality Analyst: the technologist who focuses on the complexity and risk inherent in building solutions. By collaborating with each team member – Developer, Business Analyst, Designer, etc. – they ensure quality is thoughtfully examined in both processes and technology. QAs are more than testers; they’re team motivators and strive to encourage all teammates to weave quality into their mindsets and code.

Strive to shift quality to the left and right in alignment with senior client stakeholders.

Partner with senior stakeholders to understand the product, build on a quality strategy and ensure that the teams are empowered to implement it.

Highlight risks to software delivery and assist in managing them alongside the leadership team.

Enable teams in the programme to continually perform exploratory testing to gain insights and uncover potential risks.

Define, discuss and implement a programme approach to testing across multiple products/services and domains, commonly referred to as “UAT”, “E2E”, etc.

Influence improvements for clean code, tests, testability and advise on test tools/frameworks and a consistent approach in automation of tests across several teams in a programme, e.g. nomenclature, domain boundaries, contracts between services, distinct layers, common tooling and dashboard representations in the right situation.

Mentor team members across roles to help deliver better quality software and help them embrace a testing mindset.

Deliver critical messages, using different approaches to build an impact with various audience.

Proactively manage and mitigate risk at scale across the programme.

So - what do we want from a QA Lead?

Alongside being an amazing QA Lead - some of the things, we'd want to see from you and your previous exposure in your career would be: