Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!
As part of BP Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to scale an outstanding software engineering team, environment and culture.
You would work closely with and be supported by HO Engineering to lead, motivate and develop the capabilities of a QA team to support our aggressive goals and expansion into other regions.
The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work while motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact.
Working in close collaboration with our wider bp Pulse organisation and supply partners the role of QA Lead will seek to deliver high quality software throughout our end-to-end value chain, contributing to our drive for a superior Customer Experience woven between all the stages of the delivery process is the work of a Quality Analyst: the technologist who focuses on the complexity and risk inherent in building solutions. By collaborating with each team member – Developer, Business Analyst, Designer, etc. they ensure quality is thoughtfully examined in both processes and technology. QAs are more than testers; they’re team motivators and strive to inspire all teammates to weave quality into their mindsets and code.
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}
