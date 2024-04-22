Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!

As part of BP Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to scale an outstanding software engineering team, environment and culture.

You would work closely with and be supported by HO Engineering to lead, motivate and develop the capabilities of a QA team to support our aggressive goals and expansion into other regions.

The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work while motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact.

Working in close collaboration with our wider bp Pulse organisation and supply partners the role of QA Lead will seek to deliver high quality software throughout our end-to-end value chain, contributing to our drive for a superior Customer Experience woven between all the stages of the delivery process is the work of a Quality Analyst: the technologist who focuses on the complexity and risk inherent in building solutions. By collaborating with each team member – Developer, Business Analyst, Designer, etc. they ensure quality is thoughtfully examined in both processes and technology. QAs are more than testers; they’re team motivators and strive to inspire all teammates to weave quality into their mindsets and code.

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

Aim to shift quality to the left and right in alignment with senior client stakeholders.

Partner with senior stakeholders to understand the product, build on a quality strategy and ensure that the teams are empowered to implement it.

Highlight risks to software delivery and assist in managing them alongside the leadership team.

Enable teams in the programme to continually perform exploratory testing to gain insights and uncover potential risks.

Define, discuss and implement a programme approach to testing across multiple products/services and domains, commonly referred to as “UAT”, “E2E”, etc.

Influence improvements for clean code, tests, testability and advise on test tools/frameworks and a consistent approach in automation of tests across several teams in a programme, e.g. nomenclature, domain boundaries, contracts between services, distinct layers, common tooling and dashboard representations in the right situation.

Coach team members across roles to help deliver better quality software and help them adopt a testing mindset.

Deliver critical messages, using different approaches to create an impact with various audience.

Proactively manage and mitigate risk at scale across the programme.

Key Relationships

Working in close collaboration with our wider bp Pulse organisation and supply partners

Influencing teammates and senior leaders and advocating for quality as a shared team responsibility.

Knowledge & Experience

Can influence teammates and senior leaders and advocating for quality as a shared team responsibility.

Have a passion for ensuring the correct product is being built, not just that it is being built correctly.

Are enthusiastic for a collaborative environment where different opinions, ideas and perspectives are freely shared.

You have worked as a Quality Analyst as part of a cross functional team, pairing with Developers, Business Analysts, Infrastructure Engineers, and Designers to embed quality and testing mindsets within different roles.

You are comfortable with agile, code management, deployment strategies, legacy migration strategies and release management.

You have extensive experience with practices such as TDD, BDD, CI/CD and models such as Test Pyramid and Swiss cheese.

Can drive changes to cloud architectures AWS and ADO for enhancing quality.

Strategize different types of functional and cross-functional testing including performance and security testing across various architectures and domain models.

You can leverage metrics in order to make improvement to lead time, deployment, frequency, mean time to recovery and change fail rate.

Knowledge of user experience and user research including prototyping, personas and AB testing, which can be translated into a test strategy.

Has experience working in programmes where multiple product teams build using a microservice architecture.

Contribute towards the growth of BP pulse QA community.

Actively engage with other communities in BP globally to build awareness on different aspects of Quality.

Experience in IoT technologies and HMI applications desirable.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.