Bp Türkiye is looking for Quality Analyst based in Gemlik plant in Bursa. You will be responsible for quality and laboratory activities.Please note that this is fixed-term position with one year of contract duration with further extension possibility.Why join our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.www.castrol.com.tr



Accountable for HSSE rules, Compliance requirements, Quality Policies & Procedures applicable to Lab.

Ensure Laboratory tests methods are validated based on the Global Standard Methods

Calibration & maintenance of Laboratory Equipment & assets within the Laboratory

Coordination of all good receipt process for RM, Pack materials within the Plant

Ensure all the samples (blending, filling, complaints, RM, SKU etc) are tested within the defined requirements.

Support & be prepared for TSE Local Product Audit Process & Türkak Laboratory Accreditation Process

Use CoW system (cockpit) for Laboratory & Quality Related area work permits.

Procurement of Laboratory chemicals from approved suppliers

Inform Quality Manager in the case of any Non-conforming Product & Analysis Reports, coordinate re-starting process for the Quality Activities with Quality Manager

Supporting TSE Product Certification Process & coordination with related groups

Supporting TSE Laboratory Certification Process with Quality Manager

Engage Plant Team on Quality Reward Programmes with Quality Team

Ensure all HITRA’s are in place & trainings are done for Laboratory activities.

Ensure all Quality activities are aligned with BP OMS requirements & procedures.

Support Quality Manager for GSC Quality Standard requirements & control parameters within the Plant .

Ensure all Fusion Plant Formulations data are aligned with SAP data.

Ensure SAP Quality Module is applied for all Quality approvals.

Support Quality Manager for all Plant activities in compliance with FPT Quality Manufacturing Manual 6.4 - GQAT 2-006 ATP Quality Manufacturing Manual for BP sites_V7.2

Support Quality Manager for Quality Risk Assessments for new projects in the Plant

Support Quality Manager to review Quality Risks Action Plans on RAT

Support CAP for Laboratory Suppliers.

Support Quality Manager when running RCA’s for Internal Quality Incidents & Near Misses

Support R&D activities within the plant for Efficiency Projects

Support Lab. studies, First Production & annual Testing for new Formulations

Follow up & review MSDS’s of Raw Materials within the Plant with Material Supply Team

Support Quality Manager on the actions related with IATF 16949.

Support & Engage the CI for Quality related processes.

It will be essential to have:

Bachelors degree on Chemical Engineering or Chemistry (bachelor’s degree of 4 years)

Minimum 3 year experience of Quality & Laboratory Activities

Experience on Lubricants test equipments

Technical Information on product chemistry

Reporting expertise

Experience on sampling , reporting & remaining

Can use MS office effectively,

Desired experience with SAP transactions (on quality related transactions)



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



