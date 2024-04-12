Quality Assurance Lead

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



Key Accountabilities: You are required to identify and assess sophisticated problems for area of responsibility, create solutions in situations which requires an in-depth analysis/evaluation of variable factors. This will require alignment to strategic direction set by senior management when establishing near-term goals. 5-7 years of Quality Assurance, Quality Control experience. Build a strategic roadmap for quality processes, reporting, and metrics and partner with service owners and delivery teams driving world class operations to help improve quality and customer experience. Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities with attention to quality, details and results. Ability to develop and communicate standards for the implementation. Strong demonstrated interpersonal skills- both written and verbal. Tenacious in driving issues to closure. Ability to chart and detail sophisticated process and systems. Your primary interaction will be with senior management at both bp GBS & on shore, involving matters that may require acceptance of an alternate approach. Some latitude in decision-making is involved, you will act independently to determine methods and procedures on new assignments. You will need to flag risks to GBS and collaborators and propose action plans where needed. Analyse the current state of applications and workflows, identify valuable opportunities, and build design solutions that meet measurable business goals and requirements. Have an innovative demeanour to identify improvement opportunities to optimize processes, decrease costs and increase client value. Decisions that you make in this role will have a major day to day impact. You would require transformation approach and eye for identifying automation/process improvement opportunities. Outstanding analytical skills. Experience analysing data and conducting root cause analysis of key incidents. Serve as a subject matter expert, mentoring customer teams in the effective application of conversation standards and user-centered design principles and techniques

Qualifications: Good understanding of the ITES industry

demonstrated ability (7+ years in a supervisory role), Minimum 3 years of People Management at a Manager of manager level. Understanding of finance and commercials. Expertise on contact center metrics including planning, scheduling etc. Good knowledge of CI principles like Agile, Six sigma, Lean. Understanding of different operating and charging models used in industry. E2E process lifecycle in the Shared Services space. Good understanding and working knowledge of tools like Avaya, Genesys, Harrier, Verint,



Travel Requirement: Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance: This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills: Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



