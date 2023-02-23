Quality Assurance Technician

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

Primarily responsible for inspection of product to ensure material meet quality standards and is free of defects. Performs continual review of Site’s quality standards and processes and examines opportunities for improvement. Will work with Quality Management to observe and correct quality issues to assure the highest-level of quality is being carried out and implemented in all activities across the site.

Key accountabilities:

Conducts Quality Audits to identify and validate adherence to quality standards.

Implement and supervise quality improvements.

Conduct investigations into non-conformances to identify root causes and improvements needed.

Conduct field training to procedures and standards and provide real-time feedback with personnel responsible for quality of products.

Track and report effective completion checklists and assessments.

Provide product quality input to facilitate projects.

Perform implementation reviews on corrective actions from Root Cause Analysis (RCA) investigations.

Assist with acquiring control of suspected off-spec product.

Drives the routine analysis of manufacturing samples using the specified ASTM method.

Implements testing of raw materials and finished good products according to methods specified.

Follow all procedures per industry standards and Plant Operating Procedures.

Records and maintains product analysis data, perform Statistical Process Control (SPC) analysis as required, performs data entry in SAP for sample results

Performs routine and special process, product, and raw material analyses using chemical, physical and instrumental methods.

Analyze, troubleshoot and problem solve where needed.

Supports the laboratory's ISO 9001 / IATF 16949 quality management system and audits.

Understands and supports the day-to-day operational and the longer-term strategic goals of the plant and laboratory.

Immediately communicates out of specification test results and assists in resolving internal non-conformances.

Assists in isolation of nonconforming product and coordinates activities vital to resolve product quality or operating issues to resume production of high-quality product. Coordinate activities to promptly rework nonconforming product.

Practices site safety and environmental standards and follows local area policies.

Conduct Quality Audits on shop floor during production runs. Records data as required. Assist in trial runs (tests) of new raw materials and/or packaging materials. Perform visual packaging line inspections at preset intervals.

Must support and help manage safety goals and initiatives. Promptly identify, address and/or report safety issues. Participates safety analysis and has good work area housekeeping.

Crucial experience and Role Requirements

3 years of Quality experience or combined education (or certification) and experience

Experience in manufacturing setting and petro-chemical and/or chemical industry desired.

ISO 9001; IATF 16949 Experience desired

Strong PC Skills, Solid understanding of SAP & Standard MS Office Software

Familiar with equipment operations, process controls, process flows, and chemistry with additives.

Requires little supervision, self-starter, and have urgency and passion for safety, quality, production and maintenance

Education

Bachelor's Degree in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Math) related subject area required or equivalent experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!