As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.

Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors and markets and to be able to thrive in the future

The Quality Control Manager is responsible for ensuring lubricants manufactured and distributed by the Castrol North Fremantle plant follow BP product quality assurance policies in compliance with local legislations.

About the Role:

Lead the team of Process Chemists, building capability, energising people and maximising value in both short and long term commitments.

Management representative for quality and technical systems on site.

Coordinate the review process for all procedures and work instructions relevant to the plant.

Lead the laboratory to deliver cost effective quality control to meet customer needs.

Provide technical support to the operations team.

Set strategic direction/priorities for the quality lab team.

Leadership responsibilities as part of the Plant Leadership Team.

Monitor, coordinate and provide guidance on addressing quality issues.

Maintain a high standard of health and safety within the plant and specifically the laboratory.

About You:

Prior experience in a manufacturing control laboratory with background in blending processes.

Experience in setting up and maintaining quality and environmental accreditations (ISO/NATA).

Demonstrated experience in leading/mentoring a team.

University level qualification in the Sciences.

The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



