About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Customers & Products



Research & Technology Group



Role Synopsis

The Quality Control Technical Assistant will support the laboratory and perform general quality control related tasks, administrative tasks. and the ordering of lab supplies.

Key Accountabilities

Generate Certificates of Analysis for outbound shipments.

Release blending process orders in line with plant production schedule requirements.

Manage laboratory inventory and ordering of lab supplies.

Manage sample shipments to 3rd party labs for testing (Maintain DOT certification).

Support QC Facilitator in maintaining the product quarantine spreadsheet.

Support QC Facilitator in scheduling and maintaining equipment calibrations.

Support lab technicians in entering results into SAP

Support process flow between QC and Operations

Performs a wide range of administrative tasks which may include maintaining all files (both card copies and electronic), calendars, updating procedures, maintaining vacation schedules, organizing meetings, ordering office supplies, ordering meals, travel/logistical arrangements, processing expense reports, and maintain organization charts.

Supports the delivery of correspondence, creating and modifying various documents using Microsoft Office Suite.

Develops chats and analyses data using MS Excel.

Handle administrative requests and queries.

Ensures maintenance of office equipment, including computers, copy machines and fax machines.

Follows BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Essential Education:

High School or equivalent; administrative experience preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including ability to write and understand technically related protocols.

Excellent time management and organizational skills are desired

Desirable criteria

Basic to intermediate proficiency in Microsoft Office (word, excel) and statistical programs.

Attendance to be excellent, requires little supervision, self-starter, and have passion for safety, quality, production, and maintenance.

Ability to work in teams to obtain results, ability to organize and supervise activities, minimal direction required.

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess design, Business Operations, Business process control, Business process improvement, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Microsoft Office, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving {+ 8 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.