Quality Control Technician

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Role Synopsis

The Quality Control Lab Technician will provide technical expertise and support to the operating departments within their facility by performing consistent and repeatable quality analysis of all products requiring quality verification. The technician will work in a team based environment and is responsible for operating in a manner that meets standards for safety, security, environmental, quality, accuracy and efficiency. This job requires the operation of various laboratory equipment used for general wet chemistry, motor oil and/or additive testing. Inputs are to be interpreted against specifications and management concerns.

Key Accountabilities

Records and maintains product analysis data.

Analyze, troubleshoot and problem solve where needed.

Immediately communicates out of specification test results and assists in resolving internal non-conformances.

Promptly isolates nonconforming product and coordinates activities vital to resolve product quality or operating issues to resume production of high quality product. Coordinate activities to promptly rework nonconforming product.

Investigates out of specification test results and provides guidance on root cause, corrective and preventative actions.

Carries out the routine analysis of manufacturing samples using the specified ASTM method.

Completes testing of raw materials and finished good products according to methods specified by GLT.

Issues and processes in-process adjustments to manufacturing in a timely matter.

Performs routine calibration, and maintenance of laboratory instruments as required for normal lab operations.

Performs routine and special process, product, and raw material analyses using chemical, physical and instrumental methods.

Practices site safety and environmental standards and follows local area policies.

Participates in job safety analysis and has good work area housekeeping.

Supports the laboratory's ISO9001/ IATF 16949 quality management system and audits.

Understands and supports the day-to-day operational and the longer-term strategic goals of the plant and laboratory.

Performs job duties in a resourceful and controlled manner to align with all operating procedures avoid safety and environmental risks and liability.

Maintain data records, perform SPC analysis as required, SAP data entry

Remain fully trained and proficient to complete any required task while achieving full compliance to the BP Operating Management System.

Follow all procedures per the IATF 16949 Standards /ISO RC14001 and Plant Operating Procedures.

Verifies Blend Orders for formulation, component listing, and testing parameters.

Maintain quality assurance programs to meet process specifications and end-product quality measurements for API, ISO 9001:2000 and general customer requirements.

Ensure frequent review and assessment of product hazards and risks applicable to BP with anticipated conditions of storage and use.

Crucial Education:

Bachelor's Degree in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Math) related subject area required OR 5 years of proven experience

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Analytical instrumentation basics required and hands-on experience.

Willingness to work 1st shift (6am - 2pm)

Must have experience with general chemistry concepts and laboratory applications- titrations, preparation of molar and normal solutions, dilutions, and general instrumentation (spectroscopy, Karl Fisher, pH)

Must have Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including ability to write and understand technically related protocols

Must be familiar with equipment operations, process controls, process flows, and chemistry with additives.

Desirable criteria

Should have ISO 9001; IATF 16949 Experience; ISO 14001 experience

Considering Joining our team?

At bp/Castrol, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!