Quality Control Technician

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Key accountabilities:

Completes the routine analysis of manufacturing samples using the specified ASTM method.

Performs routine calibration, and maintenance of laboratory instruments as required for normal lab operations.

Implements testing of raw materials and finished good products according to methods specified.

Performs in-process adjustments to manufacturing when needed in a timely matter.

Follow all procedures per the ISO 9001/IATF 16949 standards and Plant Operating Procedures.

Verifies SAP Blend Orders for: formulation, component listing, and testing parameters.

Records and maintains product analysis data, perform SPC analysis as required, performs data entry in SAP for sample results

Performs routine and special process, product, and raw material analyses using chemical, physical and instrumental methods.

Analyze, troubleshoot and problem solve where needed.

Supports analysis of samples as part of GAGE R&R and SPC.

Supports the laboratory's ISO 9001 / IATF 16949 quality management system and audits.

Understands and supports the day-to-day operational and the longer-term strategic goals of the plant and laboratory.

Contributes effectively to the team, meeting both team and personal objectives as set.

Immediately communicates out of specification test results and assists in resolving internal non-conformances.

Assists in isolation of nonconforming product and coordinates activities necessary to resolve product quality or operating issues to resume production of high-quality product. Coordinate activities to promptly rework nonconforming product.

Practices site safety and environmental standards and follows local area policies.

Flush Management: Determine tanks for flush oil and flush return, determine flush-fluid compatibility and monitor concentration, Direct Process to action, assuring cost effective flush management

Conduct Quality Audits on shop floor during production runs. Records data as required. Assist in trial runs (tests) of new raw materials and/or packaging materials. Perform visual packaging line inspections at preset intervals.

Be familiar with equipment operations; be familiar with Process controls, process flows, and chemistry with additives.

Must support and help manage HSSE goals and initiatives. Promptly identify, address and/or report issues related to HSSE issues. Participates safety analysis and has good work area housekeeping.

Work Ethic: Attendance to be excellent, requires little supervision, self-starter, and passion for safety, quality, production and maintenance

Ability to work a Rotating 8 Hour Shift

Crucial experience

Experience in petro-chemical and/ or chemical industry desired.

ISO 9001; IATF 16949 Experience desired.

Strong PC Skills, Working knowledge of SAP & Standard MS Office Software

Education

Bachelor's Degree in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Math) related subject area or Equivalent experience

Considering Joining our team?

At bp/Castrol, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!