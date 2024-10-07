This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Operations Group



bp is looking for Quality Coordinator role based in Castrol Lubricants Plant in Gemlik, Bursa. In this position the role will be accountable for supporting product quality management in BP's supply chain through quality control and assurance processes, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities to ensure the safety and reliability of operations.

About the role:

This role will have the opportunity to:

Provide an quality control and assurance on coordination and approval of Raw material, blending & operation, filling, customer complaints samples

Collaborate with Material Supply Team on the technical specification approval and inline performance measurement of Suppliers

Support Quality Manager in building a Quality Culture within the plant in line with BP Quality Policies and instilling Global Supply Chain Quality Standard requirements & control parameters there

Follow up laboratory operations, testing samples, contributing to all laboratory processes

Follow up and update Global standards / Test methods for the required analyses in the Laboratory

Contribute the Global quality projects as a tag of Gemlik Plant

Ensure calibration, validation, and maintenance of Laboratory equipment’s

Ensure quality documents and procedures are up-to-date

Ensure the preparation of ISO 9001/IATF 16949 Audit processes

Investigate and report of/on Customer Complaints

Investigate internal Incidents together with Quality Manager

Monitor and implement of quality related aspects off mutlidisciplinary change processes

Job Experience & Expertise:

University degree in Chemical Engineering or Chemistry

It would be essential that the role have:

Minimum 3 years experience in Quality and Laboratory Activities

Experience in Lubricants/Fuels test equipment

Very excellent command on written and verbal in English,

Self-motivated and result oriented mindset,

Proficiency at MS Office applications

Good interpersonal skills and able to work in a team environment.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



