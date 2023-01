Job summary

We are searching for an experienced Quality Engineer that will lead development and delivery of quality program on Operations in the North Sea region. In this role, you will potentially be involved in a wide range of upstream operations activities, but primarily focused on TARs, leading the development and delivery of quality program for operations (e.g. Site projects and TARs). Opportunity may exist for exposure also to downstream and new energy businesses. Quality Engineer will also lead continuous improvement activity and drive and coordinate the “Right 1st Time” activity to engage both with bp internally as well as with supplier and contractors - coordinating and verifying their own quality programs. In this role it is necessary also to define, publicise and monitor quality KPIs, driving the necessary improvement actions.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Lead development and delivery of quality program for projects (i.e. Site or Major projects) in designated region. Includes all P&O projects for production & refining and new energy businesses.

Provide Quality management and QA/QC support for TARs including planning, contractor management, inspection & testing; completion and certification and assessment and lessons learnt.

Drive, support and facilitate implementation of Right 1st Time program.

Responsible for OMS self-verification activities related to OMS clauses 1.3, 1.5, 2.1, 5.1 and 6.4.

Provide commissioning completions, certification, handover and regulatory compliance support of work scopes including installed equipment/plant certification and handover.

Support development and implementation of quality requirements of Contracts and Purchase Orders (POQRs; Contractor Quality Sections; Quality metrics etc.).

Support and drive implementation of Non-conformance management process and system and support failure investigations and root cause analysis.

Monitor and manage contractor and supplier quality oversight activities (e.g. inspection; witnessing critical inspection, tests and verification activities; review of inspection reports etc.).

Support contractor and supplier performance management (quality oversights; audits; Quality KPIs etc.).

Provide Quality management support to Operations including for aftermarket services, inspection and repair or existing assets.

Management of third-party inspection services including budget control, competency assurance and performance management.

Support PSCM SQM team with supplier evaluations, nonconformance management, and performance management for the scope not owned by SQM Quality team.

Assist and support SQM Quality team as requested.

Provide Quality input to early stages of new projects.

Support OBO businesses as requested.

Drive sharing of lessons learnt during implementation of Quality Programs in Projects, TARs and Operations across Quality Discipline and wider BP community.



Essential Education:



Degree qualified in a technical or related discipline (preferred but not essential)



Essential experience and job requirements:



Very strong experience in oil & gas or similar industry.

Experience and understanding of Quality Management is preferred.

Quality management experience should include, but not be limited to, quality planning, quality oversight and verification activities, audit, definition and oversight of inspection activities, continuous improvement, working knowledge of international standards (e.g. ISO9001, APIQ1 & Q2).

Strong quality leadership and influencing skills.