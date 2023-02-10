Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Quality Engineer

Quality Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Milton Keynes
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144204BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

As a Quality Engineer you will execute engineering quality process for the bp pulse research and development team in order to deliver quality and reliability to our customers. This will include forward quality and continuous improvement activity for hardware, embedded software and systems. You will engage with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders to ensure our products provide a market leading customer experience.

bp pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments. We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network (Pulse) and have over 40,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties.

This will include forward quality and continuous improvement activity for hardware, embedded software and systems. You will engage with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders to ensure our products provide a market leading customer experience. bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.

