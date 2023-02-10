Job summary

As a Quality Engineer you will execute engineering quality process for the bp pulse research and development team in order to deliver quality and reliability to our customers. This will include forward quality and continuous improvement activity for hardware, embedded software and systems. You will engage with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders to ensure our products provide a market leading customer experience.



bp pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments. We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network (Pulse) and have over 40,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties.



