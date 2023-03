Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Engineering Technology and Methodology where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious targets through right first-time efficiency. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

As an Quality Engineer in the Engineering Quality and Methodology team, within Offshore Wind, you will work with senior and lead engineers to solve technical challenges faced throughout the windfarm lifecycle.

Your focus will be on the development, implementation and maintenance of processes (including the stage gate model), verification activities, quality non-conformity activities, audits and cost of quality reduction.

You will be responsible of the identification of risks of the respective engineering discipline, proposing alternative technical options or mitigation measures.