Job summary

Deployed in a Central Subsea, Quality Engineer is a key player in the multi disciplined Squad, consisting of Engineering, Procurement, Project Engineering and Quality which is accountable for supplier relationship management and activities in support of projects and operation to deliver subsea equipment and services. The Quality Engineer will lead all quality related activities for ensure that suppliers implement quality management systems to ensure that subsea hardware is designed and manufactured to meet bp requirements and maintain relationship with suppliers to support long term and sustainable improvement of quality. Being part of the wider Quality community Quality Engineer will collaborate with other Quality Engineers, key internal stakeholders and suppliers to understand improvement opportunities and supplier development challenges to support the drive for standardization, simplification and value creation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Accountable to Squad Lead to support quality oversight of subsea hardware manufacturing suppliers, establish and maintain mutually beneficial relationship with supplier organisations to facilitate timely data and information sharing and response to quality concerns and lead supplier quality issue escalation.

Work with Squad subsea hardware engineers to understand the quality risks and impellent risk based Supplier Oversight Programs (e.g. process verifications, surveillance audits).

Work with Squad subsea hardware engineers and Projects to support quality management (QA/QC) aspects of hardware and subsea packages fabrication.

Lead / perform QMS and participate in technical assessments / process of the suppliers providing equipment and services.

Lead or support failure investigations / RCAs and supplier quality issue resolutions and provide timely feedback to the internal stakeholders.

Accountable to Quality Discipline Lead to support strategic quality objectives, champion quality improvement initiatives (e.g. Right 1st Time), follow and contribute to improvement of common way of working to drive simplification, efficiency and value.

Support Quality team with capturing, processing, visualization of data to support data-driven proactive quality oversight programs.

Essential Education:

University degree in quality management, engineering / science or relevant progressive experience supported with industry recognized qualifications in quality assurance and quality control.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Very strong concentrated experience in quality management.

Strong experience in quality management of engineering, manufacturing or fabrication suppliers.

Strong experience in auditing, supplier capability assessment and evaluation.

Deep understanding and experience in developing and review of quality plans, inspection and test plans and quality assurance procedures.

Proficiency in failure investigation and rool cause analysis.

Proficiency in QMS and process auditing.

Excellent communications skills, both written and oral.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Working knowledge of relevant industry Quality Management Specifications / Standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 29001, API Q1, API Q2.

Experience in manufacturing quality control, inspection, oversight of functional acceptance and performance testing of subsea hardware (e.g. wellheads, trees)

Experience in managing quality management aspects (QA/QC) of site construction activities

Experience in project engineering, planning and project delivery

Strong knowledge and experience in materials, welding, coating / painting, non-destructive examinations methods and techniques.

Experience in creating data capture, analysis and visualization solutions using relevant tools e.g. Power Bi, SalesForce, Palantir.

Working knowledge of relevant industry product specification and standards e.g. API, ISO, ASME, ASTM, JIP33

Previous experience in supplier qualification and supplier performance management and development

Professional certification as a Lead Auditor, CQI CQP, ASQ QM or similar.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

