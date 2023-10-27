This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for Quality Engineer (Completions & Certification) who will lead the implementation, maintenance of PIMsCMS completions digital tool and the standardization of the Central Certification process for bp Solutions and Production.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Support bp Solutions and Production in the implementation and application of the Central Certification process.

Deep technical expert on Brownfield certification process and PIMsCMS, provide mentorship and support to the Production regions and refineries.

A member of the bp solutions Quality Community of Practice, with a formal reporting line to the Quality Field Lead Biofuels & Refining (Rest of World).

Specific assignments to manage certification in critical events.

Mentor and train personnel in Certification roles.

Transfer of knowledge across assets to secure delivery of long-term objectives.

Support Production regions, refineries on Certification reporting.

Education:

Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering or relevant technical qualification, including qualified technicians.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience of Certification systems and application of Certification requirements on operating sites.

Detailed working knowledge of PIMsCMS digital software for completions.

In-depth knowledge of mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and controls engineering requirements during construction, commissioning and in operations work.

Partner management experience.

Proficiency in P&ID documentation.

Proficient in English.

Able to plan, implement and time management of a variety of tasks.

Broad knowledge of relevant industrial standards.

Excellent interpersonal skills including communication and the ability to interact optimally with people at all levels in the field and office as well as outside of the company.

Desirable Criteria:

Oil & Gas Industry experience in operations and/or pipeline systems, control of work and isolations management

About bp

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.