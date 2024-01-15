Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.bp pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV (Electrical Vehicle) experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



EV_ Quality Engineer _ bp pulse

Within bp’s Future Mobility & Solutions (FM&S) organisation we are currently building our organisation to deliver a significant scale-up our Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging point footprint globally. The organisation design includes a Quality team both centrally and in-country (clusters) that will directly contribute to our drive for a superior Customer Experience through the delivery and maintenance of safe and reliable operations.

Working in close collaboration with our wider FM&S organisation and supply partners the role of Quality Engineer will seek to deliver ‘right first time & zero defects’ throughout our end-to-end value chain including: Engineering Design (robustness); Supplier, Project and Operational Quality Excellence (site QA / QC); Customer experience & Product Reliability.

In this role You will:

Provide Quality Engineering support to the FM&S Operating country or regional cluster assigned. In-particular provide:

Standardisation – through the deployment and governance (self-verification) of global Quality standards throughout the value-chain

Management System – deployment of global Quality management system and creation of procedures to support such including governance (self-verification) and where required coordination of external audit body accreditation (i.e., ISO9001).

Performance – Cascade and measure / report defined Quality KPI’s including participation in related performance evaluations; Ensure collection and robust resolution of Non-conformances; Conduct on-site project construction / commissioning Quality assurance oversight. Ensure KPI development and enhancements to suit in-country / cluster needs.

Organisation & Capabilities – Develop Quality capability at personal and team levels as appropriate to enhance ‘Quality culture’.

We have the following requirements:

appropriate higher level of education in a related engineering discipline – extensive experience in a Quality Engineering role with lesser formal qualification would be considered where directly relevant.

Chartered Quality professional or similar professional body demonstrating professional field of knowledge and experience.

Knowledge of Project Quality assurance; root cause analysis (problem solving); ISO9001 QMS creation and maintenance (auditing); Supply chain Quality all highly desired and beneficial.

Customer focused and agile in mind-set.

Able to self-manage within a fast paced environment and decide own priorities

Seeking to drive improvement and value to the business through strong teamwork and collaboration

.Fluent French and English language knowledge is a must

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.

#bppulse



