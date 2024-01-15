Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
EV_ Quality Engineer _ bp pulse
Within bp’s Future Mobility & Solutions (FM&S) organisation we are currently building our organisation to deliver a significant scale-up our Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging point footprint globally. The organisation design includes a Quality team both centrally and in-country (clusters) that will directly contribute to our drive for a superior Customer Experience through the delivery and maintenance of safe and reliable operations.
Working in close collaboration with our wider FM&S organisation and supply partners the role of Quality Engineer will seek to deliver ‘right first time & zero defects’ throughout our end-to-end value chain including: Engineering Design (robustness); Supplier, Project and Operational Quality Excellence (site QA / QC); Customer experience & Product Reliability.
In this role You will:
Provide Quality Engineering support to the FM&S Operating country or regional cluster assigned. In-particular provide:
We have the following requirements:
What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?
At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!
Find your electric future with bp pulse.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Supplier Quality Management
