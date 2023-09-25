Quality Engineer - SQM

Job summary

Deployed in a Global Hardware Solutions, Quality Engineer is a key player in the multi-disciplined Squad, consisting of Engineering, Procurement, Project Engineering and Quality which is accountable for supplier relationship management and key equipment qualification activities in support of project delivery and operations. The Quality Engineer will lead all quality related activities and supports other disciplines to deliver the Annual Operating Plan of the Squad, support squad’s equipment category management strategy and contribute to maintaining strategic relationship with key supplier and contractors to deliver quality and value. Being part of the wider Quality community, Quality Engineer will collaborate with other Quality Engineers, key internal stakeholders and suppliers to understand improvement opportunities and supplier development challenges to support the drive for standardization, simplification and value creation.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Accountable to Squad Lead to support equipment category management strategy, own quality element of supplier qualification and performance management, support Approved Vendor List (AVL) management

Lead / perform audits and participate in technical assessments of the suppliers providing equipment and services within the managed category

Establish and maintain a direct liaison with quality teams deployed in Projects and Operations to solicit and manage feedback about supplier performance

Support the Squad to establish and maintain mutually beneficial relationship with supplier organisations to facilitate timely data and information sharing and response to quality concerns and lead supplier quality issue escalation on behalf of the Squad Lead maintaining database records (ESQ2)

Lead or support failure investigations / RCAs and supplier quality issue resolutions and provide timely feedback to the internal stakeholders.

Accountable to Quality Discipline Lead to support strategic quality objectives, champion quality improvement initiatives (e.g. Right 1st Time), follow and contribute to improvement of common way of working to drive simplification, efficiency and value.

Support SQM team with capturing, processing, visualization of data to support data-driven proactive quality oversight programs

University degree in quality management, engineering / science or relevant progressive experience supported with industry recognised qualifications in quality assurance and quality control.

Strong experience concentrated in quality management

Extensive experience in quality management of engineering, manufacturing or fabrication suppliers

Experienced in auditing, supplier capability assessment and evaluation

Deep understanding and experience in developing and review of quality plans, inspection and test plans and quality assurance procedures

Proficiency in failure investigation and roll cause analysis

Excellent communications skills, both written and oral.

Significant experience in Supplier Quality Management role in major operator, EPC contractor or manufacturing / service delivery organisation.

Significant experience and knowledge of quality assurance of key equipment manufacturing, inspection and testing processes.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.