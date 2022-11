Job summary

Deployed in a Global Hardware Solutions, Quality Engineer is a key player in the multi-disciplined Squad, consisting of Engineering, Procurement, Project Engineering and Quality which is accountable for supplier relationship management and key equipment qualification activities in support of project delivery and operations. The Quality Engineer will lead all quality related activities and supports other disciplines to deliver the Annual Operating Plan of the Squad, support squad’s equipment category management strategy and contribute to maintaining strategic relationship with key supplier and contractors to deliver quality and value.



Being part of the wider Quality community, Quality Engineer will collaborate with other Quality Engineers, key internal stakeholders and suppliers to understand improvement opportunities and supplier development challenges to support the drive for standardization, simplification and value creation.

Key Accountabilities:



Accountable to Squad Lead to support equipment category management strategy, own quality element of supplier qualification and performance management, support Approved Vendor List (AVL) management

Lead / perform audits and participate in technical assessments of the suppliers providing equipment and services within the managed category

Establish and maintain a direct liaison with quality teams deployed in Projects and Operations to solicit and manage feedback about supplier performance

Support the Squad to establish and maintain mutually beneficial relationship with supplier organisations to facilitate timely data and information sharing and response to quality concerns and lead supplier quality issue escalation on behalf of the Squad Lead maintaining database records (ESQ2)

Lead or support failure investigations / RCAs and supplier quality issue resolutions and provide timely feedback to the internal stakeholders.

Accountable to Quality Discipline Lead to support strategic quality objectives, champion quality improvement initiatives (e.g. Right 1st Time), follow and contribute to improvement of common way of working to drive simplification, efficiency and value.

Support SQM team with capturing, processing, visualization of data to support data-driven proactive quality oversight programs



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:



University degree in quality management, engineering / science or relevant progressive experience supported with industry recognised qualifications in quality assurance and quality control.

Strong experience concentrated in quality management

Extensive experience in quality management of engineering, manufacturing or fabrication suppliers

Experienced in auditing, supplier capability assessment and evaluation

Deep understanding and experience in developing and review of quality plans, inspection and test plans and quality assurance procedures

Proficiency in failure investigation and roll cause analysis

Excellent communications skills, both written and oral.