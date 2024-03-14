Quality Engineer, bp pulse China

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Provide Quality Engineering support to the bp pulse Operating country or regional cluster assigned. In-particular provide:

Standardisation – through the deployment and governance (self-verification) of global Quality standards throughout the value-chain in-country and / or regional cluster assigned.

Management System – deployment of global Quality management system and creation of in-country and / or regional cluster procedures to support such including governance (self-verification) and where required coordination of external audit body accreditation (i.e., ISO9001).

Performance – Cascade and measure / report defined Quality KPI’s at in-country and / or in cluster level including participation in related performance reviews; Ensure capture and robust resolution of Non-conformances; Conduct on-site project construction / commissioning Quality assurance oversight. Ensure KPI development and KPI enhancements to suit in-country / cluster needs.

Organisation & Capabilities – Develop in-country and / or cluster Quality capability at personal and team levels as appropriate to improve ‘Quality culture’.

Essential Education:

Ideally university degree qualified or otherwise qualified to an appropriate higher level of education in a related engineering discipline – extensive experience in a Quality Engineering role with lesser formal qualification would be considered where directly relevant.

Ideally a chartered Quality professional or similar professional body demonstrating professional field of knowledge and experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Essential that the individual has held the position and gained experience as a Quality professional (ideally Quality Engineer or above) within a similar industrial customer focused environment i.e. Construction & Commissioning, Electrical, Software, Supply chain (Automotive or similar also considered). English & Chinese language skills essential (spoken and written communication).

Knowledge of Project Quality assurance; root cause analysis (problem solving); ISO9001 Quality Management System creation and maintenance (auditing); Supply chain Quality all highly desired and beneficial.

Customer focused and agile in mind-set. Able to self-manage within a fast-moving environment and decide own priorities with minimal supervision. Always seeking to drive improvement and value to the business through strong teamwork and collaboration.

Desirable criteria

Experience of working with the Electric Vehicle charging segment would be highly desirable – otherwise similar customer facing, volume manufacturing, high reliability environments also beneficial.

Communication / Presentation skills and experience – able to communicate competently throughout levels of the organisation (written and verbal).

Having worked within a global matrix organisation.

Experience of working within a large installed footprint, field service environment.

Experience of working in a fast pace and safe execution roll-out of electrical construction & commissioning

Experience of setting up new Quality systems within a growth environment.

Additional Information

Reporting directly to the Cluster Engineering Team Leader in region (what, when) with functional indirect reporting line to the Global Quality Manager centrally (how).

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



