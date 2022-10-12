Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Quality Engineering Platform Owner

Quality Engineering Platform Owner

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141686BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting service delivery through service management / process management activities (depending on specialism), supporting related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, and providing sound knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management.

The Quality Engineering Practice Owner is responsible for designing and implementing quality standards for software in bpx. These standards will be enforced programmatically based on the work outputs of this role.

The role will be a subject matter expert in Software Quality and associated technology. This role will train, coach, and mentor development teams inside bpx to ensure software development is completed under a unified standard. The role will have the ability to guide bpx’s evolution in software.

Key accountabilities

  • Create systems and processes to score and report on quality metrics within bpx
  • Responsible for the execution of test strategies
  • Oversee development and maintenance of test plans and cases
  • Evaluate test results to determine adherence to requirements and conformance to established business processes and requirements
  • Train, coach, and mentor technical leads and testers within federated teams in bpx
Education
  • A Bachelor’s degree (Master’s preferred) in Computer Science or any other related quantitative field, or equivalent experience.
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • 5+ years of experience in Software Quality Engineering with experience in the development and execution of test plans, test procedures, and test scripts for large-scale applications
  • Experience with Software Development Life Cycle to include Agile and Waterfall methodologies
  • 3+ years of programming experience with knowledge of programming concepts and practices and/or direct experience working with developers
  • Experience with automated and performance testing tools
  • Experience with test data creation, management, and migration
  • Experience with evaluating and determining test entry and exit criteria
  • Ability to work on multiple projects and flexibility to change priorities when needed
  • Experience with SonarQube or a similar platform
  • Experience with CI/CD and automated deployment pipelines, ideally in a DevOps-oriented environment
  • Excellent oral, written skills and listening skills
Desirable criteria
In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
  • Demonstrated ability to influence others, and to establish and govern processes, standards, and best practices
  • Ability to succeed in a fast-paced environment, deliver high quality performance on multiple, simultaneous strategic, value-added tasks and priorities
  • Relentless drive, determination, and self-learning ability
  • Highly organized and attentive to detail
Additional information
Work in in a hybrid mode with a combination of mandatory in-office work and flexible/remote work.
Up to 25% travel, mostly between Denver and Houston, but also to vendor locations and/or conferences, as needed.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $115,000-$190,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

