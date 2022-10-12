Quality Engineering Platform Owner

Grade HResponsible for supporting service delivery through service management / process management activities (depending on specialism), supporting related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, and providing sound knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management.
The Quality Engineering Practice Owner is responsible for designing and implementing quality standards for software in bpx. These standards will be enforced programmatically based on the work outputs of this role.
The role will be a subject matter expert in Software Quality and associated technology. This role will train, coach, and mentor development teams inside bpx to ensure software development is completed under a unified standard. The role will have the ability to guide bpx’s evolution in software.
Key accountabilities