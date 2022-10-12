Quality Engineering Platform Owner

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting service delivery through service management / process management activities (depending on specialism), supporting related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, and providing sound knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management.

The Quality Engineering Practice Owner is responsible for designing and implementing quality standards for software in bpx. These standards will be enforced programmatically based on the work outputs of this role.



The role will be a subject matter expert in Software Quality and associated technology. This role will train, coach, and mentor development teams inside bpx to ensure software development is completed under a unified standard. The role will have the ability to guide bpx’s evolution in software.



Key accountabilities

Create systems and processes to score and report on quality metrics within bpx

Responsible for the execution of test strategies

Oversee development and maintenance of test plans and cases

Evaluate test results to determine adherence to requirements and conformance to established business processes and requirements

Train, coach, and mentor technical leads and testers within federated teams in bpx

Education

A Bachelor’s degree (Master’s preferred) in Computer Science or any other related quantitative field, or equivalent experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5+ years of experience in Software Quality Engineering with experience in the development and execution of test plans, test procedures, and test scripts for large-scale applications

Experience with Software Development Life Cycle to include Agile and Waterfall methodologies

3+ years of programming experience with knowledge of programming concepts and practices and/or direct experience working with developers

Experience with automated and performance testing tools

Experience with test data creation, management, and migration

Experience with evaluating and determining test entry and exit criteria

Ability to work on multiple projects and flexibility to change priorities when needed

Experience with SonarQube or a similar platform

Experience with CI/CD and automated deployment pipelines, ideally in a DevOps-oriented environment

Excellent oral, written skills and listening skills

Desirable criteria

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Demonstrated ability to influence others, and to establish and govern processes, standards, and best practices

Ability to succeed in a fast-paced environment, deliver high quality performance on multiple, simultaneous strategic, value-added tasks and priorities

Relentless drive, determination, and self-learning ability

Highly organized and attentive to detail

Additional information