Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

As a Quality Lead in the newly formed Engineering Quality and Methodology team, within Offshore Wind, you are an experienced quality professional with a complete overview of required quality elements throughout the project lifecycle. You will be a central part of the quality team, liaising with projects, operations and the business, developing standard methodologies, codifying them into quality processes, gathering lessons learned, stand up the quality management performance framework and support new technologies initiatives and developing our supply chain. This role works with the Methodology and Quality Senior Manager.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

​Development of Quality process development and roll out.

Develop Global agreements/Contract quality requirements for call off’s.

Contractors' performance indicators, global overview from project and operations data

Independent audits project/org, participate in verification exercise and stage gate reviews.

Consolidation of project KPI's into central dashboards

Support engineering and procurement in the qualification of new suppliers, new technology and innovation initiatives

Quality lessons learned holder and aggregator (take from the projects and other business areas of BP and flow them back)

Manage the Quality Alerts across Offshore Wind and liaise with Project & Operations

Support the development and roll out of tools to projects and for GA holders (e.g.: Non-conformances and observations)

Support root cause analysis on projects and operations

Roll out and support projects in the Right First Time deployment. Experience & Qualifications required: Desirable but not essential, based on experience: Engineering degree or equivalent relevant experience and qualifications. Desirable to be a CEng and to have a Masters but not essential if significant experience within the area.

Experience working in engineering technical roles with some time in quality or methodology in offshore wind or a comparable industry.

Good understanding of quality and methodology requirements e.g. standards, FMEA, lean, six sigma, PDCA, control procedures, verification processes, risk management, interfaces and constrains.

Track record in taking technical decisions and planning and organising the tasks to develop an assigned scope.

Ability to take the initiative and make sound judgments in work methods and interpreting goals.

Ability to explain the implications, interfaces, outputs and relevant aspects of the assigned scope.

High level of attention to detail.

Good people skills, able to handle and engage stakeholders.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.