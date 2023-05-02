Quality Manager - Green H2

Job summary

About us



Hydrogen is the element that’s going to get the world to net zero faster – not just when it’s integrated with renewables like solar and wind, but also when it’s combined with bp’s values and the best talent out there.



bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen is a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.



We’re focussing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is trickier and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can.



As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.



We are also getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner.



Let me tell you about the role



The renewables energy market is rapidly growing, and as the Quality Engineer you can be part of it!



We are currently building our organization to deliver a significant scale-up to our Green Hydrogen. The organization design will directly contribute to our drive for a superior delivery safe and reliable facility for green hydrogen.



Working in close collaboration with our wider bp projects organization and our Contractors the role of Quality Engineer will manage the Quality Planning and Execution throughout our end-to-end Project delivery process covering: Engineering Design (rigor); Supply Chain Management, equipment and package delivery, site construction and commissioning quality (quality assurance & quality control).

What you will be responsible for:

Establishing implementation of the Project Quality Plan throughout each phase of the project.

Responsibility for all aspects of Quality Activities associated with Engineering, Procurement, and Construction and Commissioning of the project.

Conducting Criticality / Risk Assessments to determine that level of Quality Control Activities to be implement in the Supply Chain

Support development and implementation of quality requirements of Contracts and Purchase Orders (POQRs; Contractor Quality Sections; Quality metrics etc.).

Lead or participate in equipment/service risk analysis sessions/workshops to prioritize quality control activities.

Apply and agree specifications, test/acceptance criteria and surveillance standards, for a sites and hardware as released by the Engineering function.

Participate in the evaluation and qualification to select vendors for products/components and services.

Provide input to the project statement of requirement, project execution plan and engineering management plan and other pertaining project documentation.

Own the quality review & verification process for contractors and critical hardware supplier, generated Inspection & Test, surveillance and audit plans as needed.

Ensure appropriate risk-based audit procedures are in place across the entire supply chain regarding quality plans, quality control processes, surveillance, factory acceptance test and vendor spot checks.

Drive, support and facilitate implementation of Right 1st Time program.

Support the implementation of Non-conformance management process and system and support failure investigations and root cause analysis

Degree in a relevant subject e.g., Engineering, Science etc. or equivalent experience.

Quality or quality methodology, experience in Hydrogen, Oil & Gas or similar projects.

Understanding of quality and methodology requirements e.g., standards, FMEA, lean, six sigma, PDCA, control procedures, verification processes, risk management, interfaces and constraints required to craft the projects.

Understanding of key design and manufacturing and critical processes e.g. engineering quality assurance, materials manufacturing, welding, NDE, painting, equipment and package manufacturing

Conversant with international and industry quality specification and standards e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 29001.

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!