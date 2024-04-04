Quality & OMS Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

The OMS & Quality Manager is a member of the Plant Leadership Team and responsible for all End to End Quality and OMS activities in the plant; specifically,

Supporting Lubricants organization for ISO and other quality management certifications.

Management of Quality & Laboratory Activities within the Plant & S&M organization for Turkey.

Responsible for TS EN ISO/IEC 17025 standart accreditation.

Reporting of Quality & Compliance Incidents for Region Quality & Compliance Networks

In this role you will (be):

Ensure Laboratory tests method validations depending on the Global Standart Methods

Organizing of Calibration & maintanence of Laboratory Equipments & assets and procurement of new equipments and laboratory chemicals.

Ensure all good receipt process for RM, Pack materials within the Plant

Management of TS EN ISO/IEC 17025 standart accreditation & ensure of all technical requirements

Lead , coach , develop & motivate Quality Team.

Management of Quality budget & technical requirements

Management of Laboratory Suppliers depending on CAP requirements

Management of Non-conforming Product & Analyse Report , re-starting process for the Quality Activities

Management of TSE Product Certification Process & coordination with related groups

Lead for Quality Culture development depending on the Quality Policies.

Engage Plant Team for Quality Reward Programmes

Ensure all HITRA’s are in place & trainings are done for Laboratory activities

Develop GSC Quality Standart requirements & control parameters within the Plant .

Ensure all Fusion Plant Formulations are aligned with SAP

Management of SAP Quality Module

Ensure reporting of Quality Incidents , Near Misses align with the Incident Reporting Procedure , engage Turkey team for Quality Incident reporting process.

Ensure all Quality Risk Assessments are in place for new projects in Turkey

Update Quality Risks on RAT depending on the SPU Quality Risk Library. Follow up the action plan .

Management of Customer Complaints & Customer Satisfaction and 8D Reports

Support RM & Packaging Planning and Global Procurement Team for Supplier Performance.

Organization of RCA’s for Internal Qaulity Incidents & Near Misses

Act as the primary contact for the META region for all Management Systems matters within Operating Units and Global Supply Chain

Lead the process and advise the Cluster Leadership Team and organization to ensure compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TS 16949, OHSAS 18001, ISO 27001 and customer specific requirements.

Organize and lead the Management Review process for Lubricant Turkey

Organize and lead yearly OMS Gap Assessment for PU and Supply Chain. Develop OMS implementation plan identify time scales and resources. Drive and track gap closure progress and implementation.

Support local process management based on the ISO, legal or stakeholder requirements

Participate regularly in Quality and HSSE meetings to present and agree OMS related topics/programs

Launch corrective-/preventive-/improvement- actions within the frame of OMS and ISO standard requirements, audit findings and business improvement programs



Education & Experience:

Engineering degree preferable Chemical Engineering or Chemistry

Very good command in English both written and spoken.

Min 5 years experience in the industry with similar complexity

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Leadership skills

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks and influence at many levels in the organization

Strong skills in problem solving and anticipate and manage changes as well as tensions

Experienced and competent in leadership, training, human relations, industrial relations, organizational development, performance management

Knowledge of industrial relations and legal basics (relevant regulations & Labor law)

Fluency in oral and written English

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power Point

SAP /ERP knowledge, Also knowledge of ISO TS 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OSHAS 18001



