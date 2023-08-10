Quality Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting supply chain operations by completing administrative duties associated with planning, operations and management and supporting supply chain projects to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Responsible for supporting supply chain operations by completing administrative duties associated with planning, operations and management and supporting supply chain projects to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.



Key result/Accountability:

To lead team to achieve good result for audit and evaluation, get approval of ISO, IATF and OEM requirements

To lead or assist quality related project

To support each plant and toll blender for implementation on the global quality requirement

To assist each plant and toll blender with implementation on update of QA manual

To establish the overview procedure of quality control for the mentorship of implementation for each plant and toll blender

To network with global team for the implementation of new quality requirement and continuous improvement

To coordinate and handle the country quality incident, run RCA to ensure the business smooth

To support any quality related trouble shooting to solve the problems.

Human relations & contacts:

Internally, this role interacts with plant team, logistic team, technology team, customer service team and Sales team. Externally it may face the customer.

This role interfaces the operation internally and transfers the quality requirement from global, delivers the outcome of the complaint to customer service or sales.

Key challenges faced on the role

To interface the quality requirements from customers to be high priority and key point across different functional stage of whole business chain

To catch the key issue when analysing the requirements or complaint and work out comprehensive solution

To satisfy the internal and external customer

Rapid fully understanding and accurate transferring the requirement of global and local quality procedures to ensure the quality management in China plant.

To ensure the GSC Quality process and the requirement of QA manual is full and effective to be implemented in team of GSC

To establish suitable and reasonable procedure across the team within or out of supply chain and ensure it workable

Geographical scope is China and Taiwan

Experience & Expertise (required & desired)

Experienced in Quality operation of chemical industrial for at least 3 years

Experienced in supply chain operation and technology

Be familiar with the quality management system and standard, such as ISO 9001/14000/IATF 16949, Quality tools, China lubricant industrial standard and regulation

Ability to adapt own communication style to suit different audiences and demonstrate willingness to appropriately challenge when vital.

Be experienced to prepare and present the report for the specific objective or the proposal

Good ability to judge, investigate and solve the problem based on the procedure and regulation

Good ability to identify and resolve to apply suitable procedure for new operation

Effective network with peer groups to deliver the target

A good teammate and be capable to lead a small team to evaluate, implement the projects and achieved the objective

Be able to self-motivated analyse the problem, develop the plans, implement and keep supervising

HSSE Accountabilities

Stay in sync with all bp Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including timely reporting any incident or injury or near miss

Participate in HSSE training, discussions, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programs and initiatives

Required Competencies

Bachelor's degree or higher in chemical or a related field and experienced in quality control system and basic management proficiency.

Fluent writing in English and Mandarin.

Preferable to have the knowledge of lubricant and understand the manufacture process.



